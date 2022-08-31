ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thursday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

All Times EDT
Thursday, September 1
MLB

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Top 25 College Football

No. 12 Oklahoma St. vs. Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Wake Forest vs. VMI, 7:30 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter: Chase Elliott was refusing to go to care center

Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into turn 1 of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the longest TD run in school history

A sluggish start for the Badgers was all but forgotten with two monster plays that set school records. After Illinois State drove into the red zone in the first quarter, John Torchio returned an interception 100 yards to the house to open the scoring. Just a few moments later, Braelon Allen broke off the longest run in Wisconsin football history. The Fond Du Lac native took it 96 yards after breaking through the initial Redbird tacklers.
MADISON, WI
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy