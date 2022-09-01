ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

West side shooting leaves 3 injured, including a child, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a shooting on the city's west side, where three people were shot an injured at an apartment complex, including a young child who police believe is two years old. The incident happened at an apartment complex along Potranco Rd. near Culbera. Police said all...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after intentionally ramming into Poteet police unit, officials say

POTEET, TX - A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he crashed into a Poteet police unit, stole the police unit and lead authorities on a wild chase. The Atascosa County Sheriff says that the driver of a white SUV intentionally rammed a Poteet police unit twice before being arrested. He then broke free and stole that same police unit.
POTEET, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected drunk driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after police say she struck a woman with her vehicle and fled the scene. The woman’s body was found on the side of the road. Police were dispatched to NE Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach at around 1:42 a.m. when a security guard called the police saying there was a body on the road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Snow
news4sanantonio.com

Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Family of missing San Antonio teenager say she's been found

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a missing teenager say she's been found. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Sept.1. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man is shot dead after suspects forced their way into his home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is shot dead after suspects tried to force their way into his home looking for his brother. The incident happened at the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive at the Alamo Estates Apartment at around 11:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police say that they found a man...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Prison#Violent Crime
news4sanantonio.com

No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, south San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rain chances remain elevated through Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO - .92" of rain recorded Saturday at SAT. Areas on the north/west sides of SA saw 1-3 inches of rainfall. Much lesser totals on the east side of SA where only a few hundredths of an inch of rain fell. Throughout our area, areas that saw a heavy downpour picked up on 1-3 inches, while many areas also saw less than half an inch of rain.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

River businesses slowed on holiday weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX- Typically, New Braunfels is loaded with families and tourists, but many local businesses were expecting the holiday weekend to be busier than it's turned out to be. "Last year it was a better year, all the way around," says General Manager of Rockin' R, Shane Wolff. The...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Partly to mostly sunny skies, with rain chances diminishing

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of a few late afternoon/evening showers/storms. This activity will be very hit & miss. Most stay dry. Tuesday. Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. Highs again in the lower 90s. A stray late afternoon/evening shower is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy