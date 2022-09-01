ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 HS FB Preview: Pilgrim

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

WARWICK (WPRI) – The Pilgrim Patriots are eyeing a second state title in program history. Hear from the team about why they’re excited to get back on the field in search of another trophy.

The Patriots open the season Friday Sept. 9 at East Providence. Kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Emerson Kilgore
4d ago

Pilgrim would be chasing their 3rd State Title in program history. Pilgrim has been in 5 SuperBowls in its time, winning 2 out of the 5.

