2022 HS FB Preview: Pilgrim
WARWICK (WPRI) – The Pilgrim Patriots are eyeing a second state title in program history. Hear from the team about why they’re excited to get back on the field in search of another trophy.
The Patriots open the season Friday Sept. 9 at East Providence. Kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
