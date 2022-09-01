Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
We Render The Upcoming Electric Corvette Sedan
Big changes are on the horizon for GM, with a pivot to electric powertrains that includes fan favorites like the Chevy Corvette. As such, GM is developing a new electric Corvette sedan, and now, GM Authority has rendered what the forthcoming battery-powered Vette might look like. As GM Authority exclusively...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 No Longer Available To Order
In August, GM Authority reported the 2023 Corvette Z06 would be restricted to 10 percent of the accepted orders due to a supplier constraint. However, these supplier setbacks have deteriorated even further, with GM no longer taking new sold orders for the mid-engine supercar. With this change, customers will not...
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Trax Redline Edition Package Under Constraint
Chevy has experienced intermittent supply issues with its Redline Package option on certain models in recent months, including on the Chevy Camaro and Equinox. Now, these shortages have been extended to the subcompact Chevy Trax crossover, as well, which is also currently not available to order with the Redline Package.
gmauthority.com
All-New Wuling Xing Chi Crossover Officially Announced
After Wuling’s upcoming global model was fully leaked in a statement from Chinese authorities in mid-June, the all-new Wuling Xing Chi crossover has just been officially announced in China. General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture in China announced the all-new Wuling Xing Chi, revealing the first official images of the...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Ranks Above Average In J.D. Power 2022 China Initial Quality Study
General Motors’ Cadillac brand put up an average performance in the 2022 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) conducted by J.D. Power, exceeding the industry average score, but falling behind key rivals such as Lexus, Land Rover and Audi. The J.D. Power China IQS aims to identify the automotive brands...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4-V Heavily Constrained
The Cadillac CT4-V may be slightly harder to come by in the months to come. GM Authority has learned the performance compact sedan will be under constraint for the remainder of the 2023 model year due to a supplier issue, which will severely limit the vehicle’s production capacity. This...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there remain no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $249 per month for 24 months on the LT1...
gmauthority.com
Buick Encore Sales Move Up To 16th Place In Segment During Q2 2022
ENCORE -43.23% 5,124 9,026 -49.24% 7,744 15,255. In Canada, Buick Encore deliveries totaled 154 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 74 percent compared to 599 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Encore sales decreased about 75 percent to 282 units. MODEL...
gmauthority.com
Remember How Everyone Thought Lincoln Aviator Would Obliterate Cadillac XT6 Sales?
The year was 2019, and many automotive enthusiasts, observers and analysts armchair quarterbacks immediately wrote off the Cadillac XT6 upon its announcement. The reason for the thinking was the new Lincoln Aviator from GM’s cross-town rival, Ford Motor Company. The consensus among the puntits was that the Aviator was a much better product that the XT6, and that it would simply obliterate the Caddy in terms of not only product attributes, but also when it came to sales volume. Now, three years into both vehicles’ lifespans, reality has proven to be very different.
gmauthority.com
2022 Chevy Colorado Built Without Hood Insulators
GM will ship certain 2022 Chevy Colorado units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. Affected 2022 Chevy Colorado units began leaving the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri on June 1st, 2022. Vehicles shipped without under hood insulation (RPO code R6N) will have a window sticker indicating as such. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive monetary compensation for the absence of the insulation, or if it can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date. Underhood insulation helps to dissipate some of the heat from the engine.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Harvest Bronze Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado in July, revealing the latest third generation for the midsize pickup truck. Updates include new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, a revised platform, a new powertrain lineup, and new safety features. Now, we’re checking out these first live photos of the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 in Harvest Bronze Metallic paint.
gmauthority.com
All-New Chevy Seeker RS: Live Photo Gallery
General Motors pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy seeker in July, revealing the Bow Tie brand’s latest global compact crossover. Now, we’re getting a look at the all-new Chevy Seeker RS in the metal and on public roads in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Product Unveiling Scheduled For Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), also known as the Detroit Auto Show, is set to kick off next week, and Chevy will be there to unveil a new product. At present, it’s uncertain exactly what this forthcoming Chevy product reveal will entail. That said, the Bow Tie brand will undoubtedly drop a few hints over the course of the next few days.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Traverse Running At Five Days Inventory In The Beginning Of August
National inventory for the Chevy Traverse crossover was running at a five-day supply as of the beginning of August. Sources familiar with the matter tell GM Authority that a total of 1,371 units of the Chevy Traverse were on the ground while 4,688 units were in transit as of the beginning of August, thus yielding a national five-day supply. The optimal supply figure for the U.S. auto industry is generally considered to be 60 days.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac XT5 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac XT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Opulent Blue Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
All-New, 2023 Chevy Trax To Be Revealed This Fall
As GM Authority was the first to report and later confirmed by General Motors, the current-generation Chevy Trax is set for discontinuation after the 2022 model year, with production slated to end in the third quarter of the 2022 calendar year. In its stead, GM will launch an all-new generation, and now, GM Authority has learned when the next-gen Chevy Trax will be revealed.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss Under Heavy Constraint
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 debuts a selection of updates compared to the preceding, refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, with the 2023 Silverado arriving as the fifth model year of the current fourth-generation light-duty pickup truck. Notably, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss will be heavily constrained.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Equinox discount takes $1,200 off the 2022 Chevy Equinox. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the compact crossover. In addition, a national lease is available for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Equinox FWD...
