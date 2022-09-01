Guthrie Green Continues To Impact Downtown Tulsa Landscape 10 Years Later

Guthrie Green in Downtown Tulsa turns 10 years on Sept. 7, and the celebrations kick off Sept. 1.

City leaders said the park has transformed the area and helped surrounding businesses grow.

Crews have already set up the stage for all kinds of events to celebrate the space.

An industrial square block transformed in September 2012 from an old freight yard to a green space, multi-use park and stage.

Since then, Guthrie Green has hosted more than 3,000 events: All kinds of themed concerts, dances, events that support local arts and festivals that satisfy all foodies.

Bob Fleischman, president of Tulsa Arts District Business Association and co-owner of Chrysalis Salon & Spa, said Guthrie Green's unique programming brings money to the area.

"We've definitely seen an increase in the 10 years that Guthrie Green has been open," said Fleishman. "It does contribute to us and to every business."

Brian Kurtz, president of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, said Guthrie Green ties together private and public spaces.

"You have a lot of private investment that has occurred," said Kurtz. "We have OneOK Field, the ballpark in Greenwood, connecting to a lot of private development and business interest over on the western side of Arts District."

As Guthrie Green continues to help Downtown Tulsa grow, it is calling on the community to help celebrate 10 years of transformation.

Executive director, Julio Badin, said the space is still budding.

"To come up with some new, fresh programming and, you know, throughout the next month or so, we might have a couple of surprises," said Badin.

Mayor GT Bynum is declaring Sept. 1 Guthrie Green Day, and that will kick off lots of free events.