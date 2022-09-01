Read full article on original website
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
Harmony Free Fair provides fun and funds for community
HARMONY, Maine (WABI) - As summer fades into fall the town of Harmony enjoyed its weekend long Harmony Free Fair. Given the name there was no admission fee but a great deal to see and do. Some of the events TV-5 saw firsthand were a series of wrestling matches, live...
Angler Stunned After Pulling Shark Out of Maine River
A fisherman from Lincoln County caught an oddity while on a charter boat in the Sheepscot River of Wiscasset, Maine. Newcastle charter boat Capt. Dean Krah said he has fished Maine’s waters for decades, and even he wasn’t sure what his customer had snagged. “I’ve caught every shark out there in the ocean, including a great white, but none of us had ever seen a shark like this before,” Krah told The Lincoln County News. “He had a tail, almost like a thresher shark, and a big set of teeth, and there were gills along the side, like a great white. The color was beautiful. He had brown spots.”
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Portland police officers save life, highlight substance use disorder crisis
PORTLAND, Maine — There have been 37 fatal drug overdoses in Portland so far this year. According to the Portland Police Department, that's a record. A total of 337 overdose calls have been received altogether in the state's largest city so far in 2022. State officials say one cause...
Alice in Wonderland experience in Bangor
Scattered to wide spread rain showers push into the region late this morning and continue through the rest of the day, tapering off overnight into tomorrow morning. Isolated showers move in with the cold front tonight. Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT. A cold front will bring the...
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Lewiston Is Getting the First Outdoor Fitness Court in Maine
Calling all those health nuts, workout warriors, or people possibly interested in exercising? My home town of Lewiston will be adding a public fitness court. It was voting on recently by the City Council and accepted, according to the Sun Journal. The chosen location for this outdoor fitness court will...
Maine State Police rule Massachusett’s woman’s death a homicide
“On Thursday, February 24, 2022, shortly after 01:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 82 Pleasant Point Road in Lovell to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home. Deputies arrived to...
Shaw’s announces closure of its supermarket in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Shaw's is set to close its Scarborough location in October. The grocery store located at 417 Payne Road will begin by terminating its pharmacy operations by September 21, then focus on shutting down the rest of the store on or around October 8, 2022, according to Shaw’s spokesperson Teresa Edington.
Central Maine Man Saves Home With Garden Hose
Like something out of a movie, or a sitcom, a Central Maine man released saved his home from burning down by fighting the fire with a garden hose. Thanks to the man's quick thinking, he was able to prevent serious damage to the home. According to the KJ, on Wednesday,...
Two separate shootings at a populated housing complex in Portland sends one woman to the hospital
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is asking the public for assistance related to an investigation at the Riverton Park Housing complex. According to a release, two shootings took place before sunrise Saturday. The first shooting happened at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday when someone reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Portland Police Department investigating 'incident' near Maine Medical Center
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an incident near Maine Medical Center. Police responded to the scene on Gilman Street early Friday afternoon and are investigating at this time. Authorities blocked off Gilman Street with crime scene tape. There is no threat to the public, police...
Moore Manor Lavender now requiring appointments
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Moore Manor Lavender Farm in Newport says Monday is their last day to be open to the general public without appointments. The Moore family began growing lavender in 2014 and opened the farm to the public in 2017, where people can purchase the lavender and lavender products from the cottage on the property.
Mike Slifer Leaving NEWS CENTER Maine: Where Is the WCSH Meteorologist Going?
Mike Slifer has been Portland’s go-to weather guy for three years. However, the young meteorologist is now moving to the next step of his career. Mike Slifer announced he is leaving WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2 in September 2022. Those who have been following Slifer’s forecasts and weather reports at NEWS CENTER Maine had several queries about his announcement. They primarily want to know where the weather anchor is going and if he will stay in Maine. Here’s what Mike Slifer said about leaving NEWS CENTER Maine.
'Hard work pays off:' Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
Isolated showers move in with the cold front tonight. A cold front will bring the potential for some light isolated showers tonight, overnight lows will drop into the mid 50's. Tomorrow will be even more rainy. Updated: 18 hours ago. Isolated showers move in late this afternoon. Beautiful night for...
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
Mass. woman’s death on Maine family vacation ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WHDH) — A Dighton woman who died on a vacation to Lovell, Maine in February is now the subject of a homicide investigation after the return of toxicology results, according to Maine State Police. On Thursday, Feb. 24, at around 1:34 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...
