North Wilkesboro, NC

FanSided

NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday

After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
MOTORSPORTS
City
North Wilkesboro, NC
North Wilkesboro, NC
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington

Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday

Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
#Race Cars#Race Track#North Wilkesboro Speedway#Jr Motorsports#Sun Drop Chevrolet
The Associated Press

Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory — along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It’s the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
DARLINGTON, SC
racer.com

Ashley, Hight, Enders and Krawiec lead early U.S. Nationals qualifiers

Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley delivered a strong performance under the lights at the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racing to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Predicting the first four playoff eliminations using only 2022 statistics

Darlington Raceway hosts the first of the three races (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network) that will eliminate four drivers from the Cup Series playoffs. That’s a harder question to answer this year than in previous years. Only nine points separate the fifth seed from the 16th seed. In addition, the changes the Next Gen car caused make historical statistics of questionable utility.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Joey Logano wins Cup Series pole at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano, second-seeded in the race for the NASCAR Cup championship, opened the first playoff weekend in style Saturday at Darlington Raceway by winning the pole for Sunday’s Southern 500. Logano turned a lap at 168.521 mph, edging Christopher Bell (168.469) for Sunday’s first starting...
DARLINGTON, SC

