Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO