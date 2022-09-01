Read full article on original website
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Crash On Sunday
After edging out Joey Logano to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season title, Chase Elliott holds a 15-point lead to start the 2022 playoffs. But a big crash at today's Round of 16 race could knock the entire title chase on its head. Shortly before the end of Stage...
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington
Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.
NASCAR World Reacts To Cool Richard Petty Moment Sunday
Sunday at the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 was a huge day for Richard Petty as his Petty GMS Motorsports team scored their first win of the season. No. 43 Erik Jones, who had not won a race since 2018, won the race to give Petty his first win in that car in eight years. Afterwards, Jones was all smiles as he talked about what the win meant for Petty.
Kyle Larson Warns Ross Chastain Payback Is Coming on Eve of Playoffs
Kyle Larson didn't mince words this week when he warned Ross Chastain that payback is coming in the 2022 Cup Series playoffs. The post Kyle Larson Warns Ross Chastain Payback Is Coming on Eve of Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 10-race playoff on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Sixteen (16) drivers are eligible to compete for the championship, a number that will be whittled down to four by Phoenix Raceway in early November. Here...
Darlington Race Results: September 4, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to open the NASCAR Playoffs with the famed Southern 500. View Darlington race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane’: Paul and Mariel Swan on Showcasing Interracial Love and Friendship in NASCAR (Exclusive)
Paul and Mariel Swan are one fo the few interracial couples in the world of NASCAR. They recently wrapped filming the first season of 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones gave the No. 43 car a landmark 200th victory — along with maybe a few regrets to his old employers at Joe Gibbs Racing. Jones moved in front when JGR star Kyle Busch blew an engine, then outraced another former Gibbs colleague in Denny Hamlin over the final 31 laps to win the Southern 500 on Sunday night. It’s the first time a non-playoff driver won the opener of the 10-race postseason.
Ashley, Hight, Enders and Krawiec lead early U.S. Nationals qualifiers
Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley delivered a strong performance under the lights at the prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, racing to the provisional No. 1 position on Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro...
No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang Catches Fire At Darlington September 2022: Video
Kevin Harvick put the No. 4 Nascar Ford Mustang in the Cup Series Playoffs by winning at Michigan and then at Richmond just one week later. He took a major hit in the championship, though, when his race car caught fire at Darlington Raceway during the race on Sunday. Harvick’s...
Trackhouse Racing Team Digs Daniel Suarez a Deeper Hole on the Eve of the NASCAR Playoffs
Daniel Suarez is starting the playoffs below the initial cutline and penalized for failed inspections at Darlington. The post Trackhouse Racing Team Digs Daniel Suarez a Deeper Hole on the Eve of the NASCAR Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dr. Diandra: Predicting the first four playoff eliminations using only 2022 statistics
Darlington Raceway hosts the first of the three races (Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network) that will eliminate four drivers from the Cup Series playoffs. That’s a harder question to answer this year than in previous years. Only nine points separate the fifth seed from the 16th seed. In addition, the changes the Next Gen car caused make historical statistics of questionable utility.
Joey Logano wins Cup Series pole at Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano, second-seeded in the race for the NASCAR Cup championship, opened the first playoff weekend in style Saturday at Darlington Raceway by winning the pole for Sunday’s Southern 500. Logano turned a lap at 168.521 mph, edging Christopher Bell (168.469) for Sunday’s first starting...
Cook Out Southern 500 (Darlington) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are here. This weekend’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway isn’t just one of the crown jewels in this sport; it’s also the kickoff for the 10-race, elimination-style playoff system that will determine this year’s champion. Every year, you...
Erik Jones delivers victory for Petty GMS Racing in NASCAR playoff opener
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Erik Jones saw the two strongest cars in the Southern 500 go to the garage in the final 35 laps Sunday, and as a driver on a 109-race winless streak, he got a feeling that he hadn’t had recently. "It was my race to lose,"...
