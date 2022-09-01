Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 3, 2022 Soccer: Mercyhurst Prep Boys, Butler Girls Earn Wins
ERIE, Pa. – Eric Gamboa scored a pair of goals to send Mercyhurst Prep to a 3-2 win over Warren on Saturday. Mercyhurst Prep led 1-0 at halftime and also got a goal from Esteban Camera. Assisting for the Lakers were Anthony Martucci, Brendon Cihon-Schoenfeldt and Shea Weislogal. Parks...
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week Two 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Oil City’s Ethan Knox wasn’t satisfied with 300 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1. Instead, he improved upon those numbers. In a 55-6 win over Corry on Thursday, Knox rushed for seven touchdowns, tying an Oli City single-game record (Mo Hadley had 7 receiving touchdowns in a game in 2015) and breaking the record for rushing touchdowns in a game, accounting for 402 yards on the ground in addition to the touchdowns, earning Week 2 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 10 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Comments / 0