WARREN, Pa. – Oil City’s Ethan Knox wasn’t satisfied with 300 yards and five touchdowns in Week 1. Instead, he improved upon those numbers. In a 55-6 win over Corry on Thursday, Knox rushed for seven touchdowns, tying an Oli City single-game record (Mo Hadley had 7 receiving touchdowns in a game in 2015) and breaking the record for rushing touchdowns in a game, accounting for 402 yards on the ground in addition to the touchdowns, earning Week 2 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com District 10 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

OIL CITY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO