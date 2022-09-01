Read full article on original website
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest
The Jonah Project works to end human trafficking in the Inland Northwest. According to the Polaris Project, 25 million people are trafficked world-wide. The Jonah Project said Spokane has become a part of a human trafficking network that includes several cities across the Northwest.
Body found near Girl Scouts office in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said they are investigating after a body was found near the Girl Scouts office in west central Spokane on Monday morning. Police told KHQ that they have cleared the scene near North Ash and West Maxwell and are continuing to investigate. The found body is now in custody of the Spokane County Medical Examiner, who will release the identity.
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. - The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first discovered...
Picture perfect conditions for Labor Day in Spokane: sunshine and low-80s!
Labor Day weekend is in full swing, with Monday’s forecast looking especially perfect, including sunny skies and temperatures in the low-80s. Sunday night was clear with light to moderate winds moving through the Lilac City, as folks enjoyed “Pig Out in the Park” in downtown Spokane at Riverfront Park!
Spokane Symphony reschedules free concert
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Spokane Symphony will performer it's free Labor Day Weekend concert at Pavillion Park in Liberty Lake at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6, after poor air quality forced organizers to cancel it on Saturday. The symphony's concert at Comstock Park is still scheduled to take place...
Annual Spokane River Clean-Up returns with self-guided event
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you love the Spokane River? Then, join over 600 folks from across the region for the 19th annual Spokane River Clean-Up on Saturday, Sept. 17!. The clean-up takes place anytime between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Please note: trash must be at the designated cones by 2 p.m. That is when City of Spokane garbage truck drivers will begin collecting trash. Anything placed after 2 p.m. will not be collected.
5-year-old with terminal cancer returns home thanks to support from Spokane community
"We might go our whole lives and not touch anyone like this little girl has done in five years." A lasting impact for a little girl who just wanted to come home, eat pizza with her siblings and ride in her dad's pickup truck.
10:30 a.m. NonStop News Update
A girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a school bus last night in Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol confirmed both girls involved in a crash on Trent Avenue last week are now dead. Spokane police are looking for missing 64-year-old Earl Gligor. The Battle of the...
Officer-involved shooting in Hillyard near Haven & Wabash leaves 1 dead
SPOKANE, Wash. - Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shot and killed a suspect on the evening of Sept. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., the officers responded to complaints that a neighbor, was outside with what the caller believed to be an AR-15 style rifle. The suspect was meant...
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
Spokane Police Department seeks help finding missing and vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia. Earl Gligor was last seen walking away from his house on the 1500 block of east Cataldo Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday evening. A photo of Gligor is attached, but...
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in East Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on Trent Ave. Friday evening has died, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). His passenger is in critical condition. Officers with SPD responded to multiple calls about a single motorcycle wreck. Upon arrival, officers found the man...
Pig Out in the Park on pace to match or break attendance record
SPOKANE, Wash. - Organizers of Pig Out in the Park say attendance numbers are on pace to match or break their attendance record set the last time the event was held in 2019. Founder Bill Burke said they've seen almost 80,000 people "pigging out in the park" over the festival's first four days, saw a record turnout on Saturday and could match the 115,000 people who came to the event in 2019, before its two-year hiatus.
Semi overturns on I-90 near Osburn
OSBURN, Idaho - Crews with the Shoshone Fire District 1 (SFD) responded to an overturned semitruck Sunday morning with the driver still inside. Crews were able to quickly remove the driver from the vehicle and get him to the hospital in stable condition. Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.
Outages leave over 5,000 Avista customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday evening, numerous outages in the Spokane area have left around 5,000 Avista customers without power. To check current outages and estimated restoration times, check the Avista outage map HERE. Reports of outages can also be made at their site, or by calling 800-227-9187. Avista crews...
GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of two girls who died in a crash on Trent Avenue last week. Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were on their way to Senior Sunrise at East Valley High School when they were struck by a dump truck.
Cougs eek out a win Vandals to open the season
The Cougars of Washington State University (WSU) hosted the Vandals of the University of Idaho (UI) in the return of the "Battle of the Palouse." WSU survived a scare from the Vandals, 24-17.
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
One dead after being shot by police
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Hillyard late last night. Police responded to reports that a suspect was carrying what a caller said appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle. The Spokane Police Department said in a release officers shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
