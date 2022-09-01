ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
Lootpress

Western Raleigh County reporting water issues

BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Boil Water Advisory issued for Stanaford Road

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Stanaford Road area. The advisory was issued Friday due to a valve and line maintenance, and pertains to 950 Stanaford Road through 2397 Stanaford Road including all side streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Environmental Health#Diseases#General Health#Residents#The Red Cross#Eyewitness News
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fun can be found all across the Festival of the Three Rivers

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Festival of the Three Rivers in Hinton welcomed attendees from near and far. Presented by the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, it highlights the Greenbrier River, New River, and Bluestone Lake which runs into the Bluestone River. Candice Helms is the Emcee of the festival. She said each river offers so much to […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Three Rivers Avian Center holds free public tour

HINTON, WV (WVNS)–One local organization held its first tour of the month to look at rescued and cared-for birds. The Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton is a non-profit organization aimed at informing the public about wild birds and the ecosystem they live in. TRAC is also home to Regis, the Bald Eagle, the official […]
HINTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WVNS

Oak Leaf Festival holds festivities throughout the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The Oak Leaf Festival continued a weekend of festivities on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The event returned to Fayette County for the 22nd year. The action-packed weekend featured a chili cookout, a car and motorcycle show, a video game tournament, and even a kiddie area. Saundie Smith, the Director of the Oak […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy