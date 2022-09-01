Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Families near Paint Creek receive aid: 'There's no more fish to kill'
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.
wchstv.com
Residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek warned against ingesting water after spill
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Fayette and Kanawha counties warned residents with hand dug wells along Paint Creek on Thursday to not drink the water after a recent chemical spill. The Fayette County Health Department said due to concerns that an Aug. 26 crash on the...
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
Rollin’ Smoke BBQ restaurant in Kanawha County closes its doors
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – A beloved local business in Kanawha County is closing. On Friday, Sept. 2, Rollin’ Smoke BBQ in Big Chimney announced on their Facebook page they are closing their doors for good. In a pair post, the restaurant attributed the closure to the economy and a dip in sales. Below is […]
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
Boil Water Advisory issued for Stanaford Road
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for the Stanaford Road area. The advisory was issued Friday due to a valve and line maintenance, and pertains to 950 Stanaford Road through 2397 Stanaford Road including all side streets.
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
CBS News
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Fun can be found all across the Festival of the Three Rivers
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Festival of the Three Rivers in Hinton welcomed attendees from near and far. Presented by the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, it highlights the Greenbrier River, New River, and Bluestone Lake which runs into the Bluestone River. Candice Helms is the Emcee of the festival. She said each river offers so much to […]
Three Rivers Avian Center holds free public tour
HINTON, WV (WVNS)–One local organization held its first tour of the month to look at rescued and cared-for birds. The Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton is a non-profit organization aimed at informing the public about wild birds and the ecosystem they live in. TRAC is also home to Regis, the Bald Eagle, the official […]
Boil Water Advisory issued for South Fayette Street, South Eisenhower Drive
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been issued effective immediately by the Beckley Water Company for South Fayette Street and South Eisenhower Drive. The advisory was issued Friday due to a broken main line, and pertains to 1498 South Eisenhower Drive, as well as 2314...
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
WSAZ
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was injured in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area early Sunday morning. The accident happened around 3 a.m. The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department says the ATV left the road and rolled over on Terrywood Lane.
WSAZ
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville. Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of...
Oak Leaf Festival holds festivities throughout the weekend
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–The Oak Leaf Festival continued a weekend of festivities on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The event returned to Fayette County for the 22nd year. The action-packed weekend featured a chili cookout, a car and motorcycle show, a video game tournament, and even a kiddie area. Saundie Smith, the Director of the Oak […]
