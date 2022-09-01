FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Paint Creek runs behind the Kees Family's house in Whittaker, West Virginia. The family has set roots here for generations. It was the perfect location for fishing. Andy Kees boasts it wasn't uncommon to catch 40 fish in a single trip with his daughter. The kids would also swim in the water while parents could look on from a big rock that became a natural bench.

