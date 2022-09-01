Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District meeting Sept 6
The Lynnwood Public Facilities will conduct a hybrid meeting to take place at the Lynnwood Convention Center located at 3711 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Participants may also zoom into the meeting. Janet Pope, Executive Director, Lynnwood PFD. Josh Cain, Director of Finance, Lynnwood PFD. Matt Hendricks, Attorney, Lynnwood PFD.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Hispanic Heritage month kicks off in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., September 3, 2022 – Hundreds came to celebrate the beautiful cultures of Latin America during Gold Creek en Español’s Hispanic Heritage event today where many learned about Hispanic Latino cultures through music and dance. The event began with a concert in The Forum at...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville’s Reboot Recovery Center prepares for Fall opening
MARYSVILE, Wash., September 4, 2022—Kathy Jo Kahn, Regional Program Coordinator for Reboot Recovery, picked up her keys last month to a new recovery center opening in Marysville this fall to help everyday people overcome trauma through peer-led, faith-based, courses. Although a date has not been set for the center’s official opening, Kahn informed the Lynnwood Times it would be “sometime before October.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Call for Artists: Create a wreath for Art Walk Edmonds
Submissions for Art Walk Edmonds’ third annual Wreath Walk are due by September 23rd!. Edmonds, WA, September 3, 2022– If you are a local artist, we need your help! Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is looking for wreath artists for the 3rd Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds. Created in 2020...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mindful Monday: Minding Nature
My days lately have been very full. I’ve been prepping my home for sale and tending to an ill parent along with all the other tasks of daily life. So, when my daughter asked if I’d like to join her for a trail walk, I jumped at the chance.
lynnwoodtimes.com
SnoCo Weather: Mostly sunny with some showers this week
LYNNWOOD, Wash., September 4, 2022 – The National Weather Service forecasts mix weather throughout Snohomish County all week with showers starting Sunday afternoon and ending late evening and returning Wednesday evening until Thursday morning. Expect a slight breeze coming from the northwest ranging from 5-13 mph. Daily temperatures will be cooler this week fluctuating between a low of 53°F in the evenings to 74°F in the afternoons.
Comments / 0