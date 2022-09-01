Read full article on original website
Steven L. Chambers, Sr.
Steven L. Chambers, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 57. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1965, in New Orleans, LA, and resided in Kenner, Louisiana. Steven was a talented bass guitarist in various New Orleans area bands for over 40 years. He and his brother, Kirk, shared a love of playing music.
Lethen Gill
Lethen, age 90, went to his Heavenly Home on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was a resident of Livingston, LA. Lethen proudly served his country in the United States Army where he got to travel the world. He enjoyed his time in the Army and liked to share stories of his travels with his family. Lethen was an avid football fan and a huge LSU fan. In his younger years, he was the quarterback of his high school team and to this day could remember plays and passes from his glory days. Lethen was extremely passionate about football and always kept up with the recent stats. He was a faithful newspaper reader and never missed a single day of news. Lethen was truly a jokester and never missed an opportunity to tell a joke, share a wild story, or just make someone laugh. He was a true Christian man and always made sure to share the Lord’s word with everyone he knew. He was a proud PePaw and was happiest surrounded by his family. Lethen was a one of a kind that left his family with so many wonderful memories. He will be deeply missed.
Jon Paul McIntyre
Jon Paul McIntyre, “Jon-Jon,” at the age of 30 tragically entered eternal rest on Tuesday morning of August 30, 2022. He was born in Covington, Louisiana on February 29, 1992, to John McIntyre and Dione Cole Rogers. He is survived by his grief-stricken mother, Dione Rogers her husband...
Kenan Philip Bel Lips
Kenan Philip Bel Lips, of Ball, Louisiana, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 36. He was born on September 10, 1985, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. One of Kenan's favorite activities was going out with his dad to get an Icee and fries. Moments like these are cherished and Kenan is missed dearly.
Dunlap claims Southland weekly honor
HAMMOND, La. – After an excellent performance in Saturday’s season opener at UL Lafayette, Southeastern Louisiana University junior Austin Dunlap was named 2022’s first Southland Conference Player of the Week in an announcement from the league office Monday. The weekly honor was the third of Dunlap’s career....
Shirley Lucille Varnado
Shirley Lucille Varnado, age 82, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Carriere, Mississippi. She was born on July 11, 1940, in Lyman, Mississippi to Wilburn Carlee Varnado and Iola Virgil Byrd Varnado. Shirley was a member of Bogalusa First Church for most of her life. She got pleasure...
Grady Nelson
Grady passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday on August 15. Grady proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a hard worker who dedicated over 30 years in the financial business before starting his own. After he retired, he poured his heart and soul into music, playing guitar and singing. Grady joined a local band, The Sunnyside Band, and they performed at all of the local nursing homes and several churches. He genuinely enjoyed music and had a real passion for it. Grady was a true family man and was happiest surrounded by all of his family. He adored his wife and daughters, but the real keepers of his heart were the ones who called him Paw Paw. Grady left his family with wonderful memories and a lifetime of smiles. He will be deeply missed.
Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community
SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: September 5-11, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football, soccer and volleyball teams hit the road during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The No. 16/17 Southeastern football team (0-1) will face its second straight FBS opponent to open the season. The Lions travel to Boca Raton, Florida to face FAU Saturday at 5 p.m. (CDT).
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates
HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
SOCCER: Southeastern Falls to South Alabama 1-0
Mobile, AL. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team fell on the road to South Alabama 1-0 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Southeastern (2-2) kept South Alabama (3-0-2) to one goal throughout the match. The only goal was scored by South Alabama’s Imane Addi in the 70th minute of the match.
SLU selected as first Louisiana university for Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has been admitted as a member institution to the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate, a consortium of over 125 institutions around the world focused on transforming the advanced preparation of educational professionals to lead through scholarly practice for the improvement of individuals and communities. Southeastern is the first and only university in Louisiana to be selected for membership in the organization.
Ragin' Cajuns top No. 16/17 Lions, 24-7, in season opener
LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling...
DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond
HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
City of Hammond receives $265K for airport
The City of Hammond has been awarded a $265,000 grant for improvements at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport. The federal allocation was announced last week by Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. It was part of a $7.5 million package awarded to airports across the state. “Having modern, efficient airports is essential to...
Southeastern takes two on final day of Dr. Pam Littleton Classic
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team closed out the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic with a pair of victories Saturday at Wisdom Volleyball Gym. SLU (6-1) opened the day with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Prairie View. In the nightcap, the Lady Lions outlasted Tennessee State,...
Southeastern wins 3-2 against Southern in last minutes of the match
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team had a victorious home opener against Southern. Southeastern (2-1) opened up the match with a goal made by Mya Guillory assisted by Halli Roe within the first ten minutes of the match. It was Guillory’s first of the season. The second goal made for the Lady Lions was scored by Kelsey Fuller. Emma Jones, last week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, scored the winning goal.
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
Southeastern's Innovation Hub in Sims Library hosts podcast event
HAMMOND – The Innovation Hub at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Sims Memorial Library is hosting a free event with two date options titled “Starting, Recording, and Distributing Your First Podcast.” Scheduled Sept. 13 and 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., both sessions are available in person at the iHub in Sims Library or virtually online via Google Meet.
