Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
Angelina Jolie Once Shared She Fulfilled Her Desire for a Great Love Affair by Dating Brad Pitt
Starting a relationship with Brad Pitt allowed Angelina Jolie to experience the great love affair the actor always anticipated having.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Choosing Sides: Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Fiercely Support Jennifer Flavin After She Files For Divorce
Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone are sticking beside their mother, Jennifer Flavin, after she made the difficult decision to end her 25-year marriage to Sylvester Stallone. The girls seemed to hint at their allegiance a few weeks earlier when Flavin, 54, shared a photo of the herself alongside the girls,...
Angelina Jolie Allegedly Dumped By The Weeknd, Johnny Lee Miller; Here's The Truth
Angelina Jolie's love life remains to be a hot topic. Since her separation from Brad Pitt in 2016, numerous dating rumors have surrounded her, like that of The Weeknd and Johnny Lee Miller. However, the latest in the rumor mill is that they dump her.
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
What Divorce? Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Night Out After Wife Jennifer Ends 25 Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone isn't letting his recent split from Jennifer Flavin get in the way of work.The Rocky star was recently spotted at a film premiere in New York City. The actor made his surprise appearance for the Amazon Prime Video's Samaritan at AMC Empire 25. Stallone shared in an Instagram video of fans cheering for him while he gave a speech at the event. "A fantastic night tonight in New York City for the premiere of Amazon‘s 'Samaritan'…" he captioned the clip. "Keep punching."SYLVESTER STALLONE'S ESTRANGED WIFE JENNIFER FLAVIN CALLS DIVORCE 'SAD,' STATES THEY REMAIN 'COMMITTED TO OUR DAUGHTERSThis comes...
North West looked frustrated asking Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her during car ride
It seems North West is tired of being filmed and photographed, not just by paparazzi, as she recently demanded photographers to “stop” during the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris, but also during a recent car ride with her mom Kim Kardashian, who was trying to record...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Caught In The Act: Ben Affleck Seen Staring At Photos From Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is still caught in a daze over his romantic second wedding to Jennifer Lopez. In fact, the Argo actor was seen staring at photos of his new wife in one of her many wedding gowns while they were dining at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo in Lake Como, Italy, during their second honeymoon.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
People
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
