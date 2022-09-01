well whoever built up enough galls to go and disrespect the house of worship, don't realize that just because they didn't get caught , doesn't mean they got away the Lord will call them to give an account, if not them directly then one of their love one's, because even if they have hate for the worship places ( the local church building) they have some sort of love for their love ones and the Lord will make someone pay.
This is sad and you other people who are not saying anything about this is as well,this country has changed for the worst,Awful,the hate in this country is just really really shameful!
America is rotting, God has been taken out of everything , fear of the Lord isn’t being preached anymore so people think there’s no judgment at the end!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
