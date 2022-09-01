Giants regroup, down ‘Jackets in four sets

Related
Experience, skill to help Giant girls
AURORA — More experience and improved skill levels could help Mesabi East Area girls soccer get over the hump in some of their games, according to head coach Sue Bennett, now in her eighth year at the helm. “I think some of the games that were close last year we could possibly win those games.’’ The Giants have 23 girls on the squad, including four seniors, four juniors and one...
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Goals are the goal for Bluejacket boys
HIBBING — If there’s one area of concentration for Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team it’s scoring. The Bluejackets either passed up or missed too many golden opportunities to put points on the board last year. And with the top-two scorers lost to graduation, that’s going to be a big hole to fill as Hibbing/Chisholm heads into the 2022 season. ...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Seven seniors lead 2022 Cherry team
CHERRY — In her tenure as coach of the Cherry High School volleyball team, LeAnn Adkisson has never had more than a handful of seniors. Adkisson must think she hit the jackpot as the 2022 season gets set to begin for the Tigers as she has seven seniors on this team. There shouldn’t be any problem finding leaders this season. ...
Hibbing/Chisholm girls head into year with 4 seniors
HIBBING — In his first season as the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer coach, Jeffrey Neist got thrown from the frying pan and into the fire. He had never been a head coach before, so the task was a little daunting. The Bluejackets only won two games last season, but it was a learning experience for both coach and players. ...
Warriors win defensive struggle with Titans
NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin and Deer River High School football teams butted heads for 48 minutes Friday, and when everything was said and done, a turnover decided the contest The Titans fumbled the ball away with just under one minute to play in the second quarter, and the Warriors recovered. On the next play, Deer River quarterback Sam Rahier scampered in from 18-yard out, and Warriors went on to defeat...
