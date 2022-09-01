ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Fire Destroys Apartment in Santa Monica

Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Monica Fire Department and Santa Monica Police officers responded to multiple reports of a structure fire around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 1400 Block of 17th Street in the city of Santa Monica. No injuries were reported, however, one apartment on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
kyma.com

California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered

(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
Santa Clarita Radio

Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road

An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu

One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties

The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave

Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

