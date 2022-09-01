Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
smobserved.com
Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel is Red White and Blue for Labor Day Weekend
Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier will honor American workers with the Ferris Wheel's dazzling display of red, white and blue colors, patterns and transitions. This along with a 90-feet-tall conventional American flag. Labor Day is a creation of the labor movement and is dedicated to the social and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire Destroys Apartment in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA: Santa Monica Fire Department and Santa Monica Police officers responded to multiple reports of a structure fire around 9:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 1400 Block of 17th Street in the city of Santa Monica. No injuries were reported, however, one apartment on...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads to 4,600 acres in Castaic area, closes 5 Freeway
Evacuations were being ordered as a brush fire spread to at least 4,600 acres in the Castaic area, shutting down the 5 Freeway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During September
Portions of Los Angeles County affected by the water shutdown;Metropolitan Water District. About 4 million Los Angeles County residents are being told not to water outdoors from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20 due to a water line repair being made. In a separate restriction, Pasadena is only outdoor watering one day per week beginning Sept. 1.
Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu
One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
foxla.com
Tens of thousands of SoCal Edison customers could lose power amid heat wave
Tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers may lose power during the electric supply company's scheduled outages, with some of the customers being left in the dark during this week's heat wave. According to SoCal Edison's power outage awareness map, more than 1,300 outages are scheduled across Southern California,...
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
Evacuation notice broadcasted on TV was an 'error', Ventura County deputies say
An evacuation notice informing residents to leave Los Angeles was sent in error, officials said. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, residents in the County saw the notice broadcasted on television on Wednesday.
Laist.com
Outdoor Water Ban Starts Soon For 4 Million Southern Californians. What You Need To Know
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Who Is Affected?
Newsom urges Californians to conserve energy amid heat wave
Amid record-breaking heat expected this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reminded residents about the importance of conserving energy when temperatures rise. During an address Wednesday afternoon, Newsom discussed ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to immediate emergencies. “One thing […]
Comments / 1