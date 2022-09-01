Giants regroup, down ‘Jackets in four sets

HIBBING — It looked like the Hibbing High School volleyball team might be gaining some momentum in their match with Mesabi East.

After falling in the first set, things started to click for the Bluejackets in a second-set victory.

Only the Giants regrouped, won set three, then they cruised to a 3-1, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 25-14 victory over Hibbing in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

Mesabi East coach Sara Baribeau said her team really had it going in sets one and four.

“I liked the first game and the last game the best,” Baribeau said. “We had more ownership and control in those games. It was a lot more fun to coach and it’s a lot more fun to play when everything is working together and grooving.”

That was the case in set one, but the Bluejackets took that momentum away from the Giants, taking a 16-6 lead.

“Our energy level changed,” Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson said. “We finally realized that we’ve got some spots to attack, and we hit them. We capitalized on it.”

Mesabi East did fight back, however, getting it to 19-14 and 20-16, but the Bluejackets held strong to even the match 1-1.

“‘We got out of sync in game two,” Baribeau said. “It wasn’t just one position or one person. It was shared unforced errors. Our passing was making an error. Our hitters were making errors. We had some service errors, then defensive errors.

“It was spread out, not just one thing. We were trying to make some adjustments and some substitutions. We needed to go back to that original lineup that they’re used to to try and get that control back.”

The Giants ended Hibbing’s momentum by taking a 8-1 lead in set three, but Hibbing didn’t back down one bit.

The Bluejackets came back to tie it 9-9, and seemed to have all of the momentum again, but Mesabi East slowly crept away, making it 13-10, 16-12, 21-16 and 23-18 before closing it out for a 2-1 lead.

“In game three, I felt like they were figuring it out,” Baribeau said. “The girls needed to take a moment for themselves and figure out what they needed to do to get the win. That was figuring it out. A couple of people were like, ‘This is what I have to do.’

“In game four, they went in there and did that much better.”

Hibbing had too many unforced errors to overcome the deficit.

“We had a lot of errors that shouldn’t have been made, but I did see some good things,” Peterson said. “Our serve receive is improving a little bit. We can be more aggressive all-around.

“It’s making sure that they’re ready to show up to practice every day like it’s a game. They have to fight for every-single point. It’s doable.”

Mesabi East was led by Hannah Sahr with five kills and two blocks; Maija Hill with nine kills and five blocks; Gianna Lay with five digs; Isabella Ruotsalainen with three blocks; Alexa Undeland with seven digs; and Allie Lamppa with 12 aces, seven digs and 24 assists.

The Bluejackets were led by Jerzie Gustafson with four aces, five digs and seven kills; Jordan Fredette with three aces; Drea Madich with two aces; Jenna Sacco-LaMusga with four digs; Ava Weyrauch with two aces and six kills; Brooke Siekkinen with nine kills; and Bevie Fink with 25 assists and one block.

Nashwauk-Keewatin 3

Chisholm 0

CHISHOLM — The Spartans got 16 kills, three blocks and two aces from Addy Gangl en route the 28-26, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Bluestreaks on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.

Jayla Larcom had four kills; Claire Clusiau four kills, Emma Jensen one kill and one block; Carese Milstead seven assists; Ava Gangl seven assists; and Katie Kinkel four assists and one ace.

Chisholm was led by Lola Huhta with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces; Ava Silvestrini 14 digs and 25 assists; Olivia Hutchings nine kills and two aces; Gabby Walters 16 digs; Amya Dobis Fontaine 10 digs; and Jacie Koehler two kills and two blocks.

Ely 3,

Northeast Range 0

At Babbitt, the Ely volleyball team came out and delivered in their season opener on Tuesday, downing Northeast Range 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-17) to start their 2022 campaign.

The Timberwolves went with a varied offensive attack, led by Hannah Penke with seven kills, six aces and five digs. Calre Thomas added seven kills of her own. Sarah Visser led in set assists with 15 to go with two aces while Madeline Kallberg had 12 set assists, three kills, three digs and an ace.

Lilli Rechichi tallied six kills and two aces, Rachel Coughlin had four kills, seven digs, two blocks and four aces and Kate Coughlin finished with 11 digs and an ace serve.

Northeast Range was led by Maizy Sundblad with five kills. Danica Sundblad and Morgan Bush were perfect from the service line going 10-10 and 6-6, respectively.

Ely will play host to Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday. Northeast Range is set to travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl next Thursday.

International Falls 3,

North Woods 2

At Cook, the North Woods volleyball team took two close sets against International Falls, but it was the Broncos who came out on top in the end, winning 3-2 (25-22, 24-26, 24-26, 25-19, 15-5).

Skyler Yernatich led the way at the net for the Grizzlies in the loss with 13 kills. Hannah Kinsey added 10 kills. Tori Olson led the team in digs with 25.

Lauren Burnett finished with 21 digs to go along with seven kills. Talise Goodsky put up 25 set assists to go with 12 digs and three aces. Addy Hartway had five kills and four blocks while Madison Dantes had 11 set assists and 12 digs.

North Woods will return to the court on Tuesday when they travel to Bigfork.

Rock Ridge 3,

Two Harbors 0

At Two Harbors, the Rock Ridge volleyball team got their first ever program win on Tuesday, downing the hosting Agates 3-0 (25-9, 25-23, 25-9).

No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.