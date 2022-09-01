Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Association Criticizes California Legislation Addressing Crypto: “Shortsighted”
The Blockchain Association posted a series of tweets last week critizing pending legislation they believe will undermine the digital asset ecosystem in California. The Association claims that State Assembly Bill A.B. 2269 is “shortsighted” creating “unhelpful restrictions that would impede crypto innovators’ ability to operate.” The end effect would be to push crypto innovators out of California (perhaps to Florida? Where everyone else is?). The association call the legislation “inconsistent with the Governor’s (Newsome) vision for crypto in California.
crowdfundinsider.com
Niftify Announces No-Code NFT Store and Marketplace Platform Builder, Raises Money on Wefunder
Niftify has announced the launch of its NFT no code store and marketplace platform following the launch of its NFT marketplace last November. Niftify reports “hundreds” of businesses on their waiting list as it allows anyone to create and operate an NFT store and marketplace – minus any code.
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Basics: Things you can do with cryptocurrency today that you probably didn’t know
When you hear “crypto,” where does your mind go? Maybe you picture wealthy tech entrepreneurs or coders working in dark basements. Maybe it makes you think of scams, hacks, memes, or even Elon Musk. These are the stereotypes that mainstream media has ingrained in many of us as cryptocurrency becomes increasingly mainstream.
crowdfundinsider.com
Former DigitalX CEO Leigh Travers Joins Binance Australia as CEO
Binance Australia, the fiat-to-crypto platform for trading cryptocurrencies in Australian Dollars(AUD), announced the appointment of Leigh Travers, former DigitalX CEO and Director, as Chief Executive Officer. Travers has spent the last seven years “playing a pivotal role in building products and growing networks for DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), the world’s first...
Comments / 0