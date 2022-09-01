ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blockchain Association Criticizes California Legislation Addressing Crypto: “Shortsighted”

The Blockchain Association posted a series of tweets last week critizing pending legislation they believe will undermine the digital asset ecosystem in California. The Association claims that State Assembly Bill A.B. 2269 is “shortsighted” creating “unhelpful restrictions that would impede crypto innovators’ ability to operate.” The end effect would be to push crypto innovators out of California (perhaps to Florida? Where everyone else is?). The association call the legislation “inconsistent with the Governor’s (Newsome) vision for crypto in California.
crowdfundinsider.com

​Former DigitalX CEO Leigh Travers Joins Binance Australia as CEO

Binance Australia, the fiat-to-crypto platform for trading cryptocurrencies in Australian Dollars(AUD), announced the appointment of Leigh Travers, former DigitalX CEO and Director, as Chief Executive Officer. Travers has spent the last seven years “playing a pivotal role in building products and growing networks for DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC), the world’s first...
WORLD

