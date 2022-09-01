Read full article on original website
Full Moon Star Party turning visitors' eyes to the skies at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Turn your eyes to the sky for a Full Moon Star Party at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Sept. 10, the park is hosting a Full Moon Star Party with presentations by Lynn Powers, a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society.
Great Falls police increasing traffic patrols for Labor Day weekend
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police are increasing traffic patrols through the Labor Day weekend. Between June 1 and Aug. 31, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says they have responded to 38 hit and runs, 73 non-injury accidents and 21 injury accidents. GFPD is asking people to help...
