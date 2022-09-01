Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
A military veteran wants a reimbursement after tree service company took months to complete $4,500 job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In May, the city of Jacksonville sent Ronald Butler Sr. a letter stating that he had to either trim dead limbs from the tree in his yard or cut it down. “$4,500. That's what I paid them and it came out of my retirement money," Butler said.
Fundraiser set in honor of Jax Beach father who died after a pool accident
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner who recently died is raising money to benefit children suffering brain trauma. After being in a coma for over two months, Guy Boonsanong’s wife says she had to find a way to honor his life. “This...
Family identifies 26-year-old father as man who died after 4 were shot in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 26-year-old truck driver has been identified by his mother as one of two victims in a deadly shooting at Vick's Supper Club in Palatka. In addition to the two killed, three were seriously...
First Coast News
Jacksonville father, restaurant owner in coma for months has died
Saranyu 'Guy' Boonsanong died Wednesday after being in a coma since Father's Day. One of his children was born while he was in a coma.
First Coast News
Police: Shooter fires into car, injuring 16-year-old on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the thigh on Jacksonville's Westside early Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to a welfare check at the 7300 block of 103rd Street and found a vehicle with gunshot damage.
Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
First Coast News
Police: Man in his 50s shot dead in home in Phoenix neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in a home in the 1000 block of East 13th Street in Jacksonville's Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Hopely with JSO said officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 1:51 p.m....
Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
First Coast News
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
Shooting: one dead in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Around 8:40 p.m. Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a person shot near Checkers and Kings Road on the 1300 block of Rushing Street, JSO said. Officers found a man in the driveway of a residence with gunshot wounds, police said. JFRD responded and took the...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
Jacksonville drill rapper Spinabenz is back in jail on new charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular Jacksonville rapper was in jail Monday after being arrested on charges of criminal mischief and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Noah Williams, whose stage name is Spinabenz, was jailed late last week, according to court records. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for...
Friends, coworkers of man found dead in Eastside home say he was always positive and reliable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and co-workers of the man found dead in a home he was helping renovate on Jacksonville's Eastside Tuesday morning described him as a really good guy and always positive. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the body was in such a state when they responded...
After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said....
Putnam County Capt. Piscitello signs off for the last time with help from daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is impossible to spend almost 30 years at an agency and not leave your mark. On Wednesday, Capt. Dominic Piscitello of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office returned his keys, his vehicle and his radio. "No more late night calls and weekend calls," said the Putnam...
Residents from Jacksonville living in Okinawa prepare for Typhoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite not having a hurricane yet in the Atlantic, there are permeant residents of Jacksonville experiencing the effects of a Category 5 Storm system. This is Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, and it passed just south of Okinawa Japan Wednesday home to 70,000 US military service members and their families.
Yulee home buyer planned to move into new house last year; she's still waiting for the keys as company blames delays on supplies
YULEE, Fla. — One homeowner owner in Yulee was planning to move into her forever home late last year, but she says it's taken forever to move in. "There's so much that's not done," said Jessica. She only wanted us to use her first name. She says the process...
Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
One dead in shooting after attempted burglary at apartment complex on JTB and Kernan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire,...
