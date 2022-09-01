ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
First Coast News

Two dead following shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a shooting in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, officials said. Palatka Police responded to a reported shooting at 207 North 18th Street around 11:44 p.m.. Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object. All five victims were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to trauma centers. Two of the gunshot victims have since died, police said. No further information about the victims is available, at this time.
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Clay County Sheriff vows to keep community safe after disturbance at Orange Park Mall Saturday

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Monday, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about an incident at Orange Park Mall Saturday. A disturbance caused by groups of teenagers, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday, forced the mall and the AMC movie theater to close. Monday, Cook said deputies are committed to keeping the community safe, and "we will not allow incidents like this to define who we are as a community."
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Taliban#Kabul
First Coast News

Palatka shooting

There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy