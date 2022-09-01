Read full article on original website
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
Labor unions recruit new members with 'Building Union Diversity' program
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Few American cities can claim a richer labor history than St. Louis. "St. Louis is a very, very strong union town," Jake Hummel, president of Missouri AFL-CIO, said. The Missouri AFL-CIO, that is located in Jefferson city, shows people what unions do, how to form...
40southnews.com
Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL
After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions in St. Louis’ only whole animal butcher
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ only whole animal butcher has a ton of variety! From hot meals and catering to lessons on how to handle cuts at home like a pro. Chris Bolyard the owner of Bolyard’s Meat and Provisions had details on what a customer can expect to experience. Click here for more information.
feastmagazine.com
Meet Ryan Lawson-Maeke: The Fountain on Locust server by day, working actor by night
Ryan Lawson-Maeke leads a double life: server by day, actor by night. After graduating from Saint Louis University with a double major in theatre and communications, Lawson-Maeke began working as a server at The Fountain on Locust. It wasn't his first time in the food scene – he's been in and out of the industry since he was a teen, when he began working at a French restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, his home state.
Garbage trucks sit abandoned while University City residents’ flooded trash remains untouched
Mountains of trash have been ignored on some University City streets for weeks. Many of these piles of garbage have sat untouched for six weeks. Residents say they’re told they may have to wait another two weeks for pickup.
A prolific and controversial developer of city apartments expands to St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A prolific developer of apartments in the city of St. Louis is expanding into St. Louis County, with three major projects proposed or under construction at the same time the developer's city projects have run into roadblocks. St. Louis-based Lux Living, which to date...
Brentwood Board of Alderman approves additional money for new destination park
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — The Brentwood Board of Alderman approved an additional $700,000 for the construction of a new destination playground and an additional $1.68 million for additional playground amenities, a big ticket item Mayor David Dimmitt said residents wanted. “So now that we have that, and we have the...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in a south St. Louis neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – People are being evacuated from their homes the 4100 block of Taft for a natural gas leak. Spire workers and firefighters are going door-to-door to get people out of their homes. The extent of the leak is not clear at this time. This is a...
St. Louis chosen for USDA urban farming pilot program
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The exact numbers aren't out yet, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has singled out St. Louis as one of 17 cities to pilot a national urban agriculture program. "What the USDA has recognized now is that urban farming is a vital aspect for growth...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen proposes new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is getting prepared to introduce a new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers.
St. Louis region wins $25M federal grant for advanced manufacturing projects
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region has won a $25 million federal grant for several advanced manufacturing industry projects, including construction of a center in north St. Louis that backers say will become the hub of a “regional tech triangle.”. “One voice with one plan led to...
Gifted Graves LLC beautifies forgotten grave sites
ST. LOUIS – A local woman helps the living while honoring departed loved ones with Gifted Graves. Tianna Smith shared how her faith led her to entrepreneurship. She offers beautification and decoration for graves, so families can find comfort. Click here for more information.
Loop Trolley approved for 2-year grant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis' planning organization on Wednesday approved $1.8 million over two years for the Delmar Loop Trolley, aimed at shoring up operations for the recently restarted streetcar line. East-West Gateway Council of Governments OK'd utilizing $1.26 million in federal funding from the Congestion Mitigation...
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold
Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change
ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
myleaderpaper.com
Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton
Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
Labor Day weekend travel increases flights nationwide
ST. LOUIS — Lots of people are using the Labor Day Weekend as their last chance for summer road trips and getaways. According to Triple AAA, 32% of Americans will travel this holiday weekend. But even with more people traveling, there are still concerns about delays and cancellations. “My...
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
Comments / 1