University City, MO

5 On Your Side

Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
GRANITE CITY, IL
40southnews.com

Tempo, by Hilton, planned at Clayton and Brentwood: CityScene STL

After years of trying to find a developer for the empty lot on the southeast corner of Brentwood Boulevard and Clayton Road, there are now plans for a 10-story Tempo by Hilton Hotel, CityScene STL reports. The 210-room hotel would be the first “Tempo” branded hotel in St. Louis and the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Meet Ryan Lawson-Maeke: The Fountain on Locust server by day, working actor by night

Ryan Lawson-Maeke leads a double life: server by day, actor by night. After graduating from Saint Louis University with a double major in theatre and communications, Lawson-Maeke began working as a server at The Fountain on Locust. It wasn't his first time in the food scene – he's been in and out of the industry since he was a teen, when he began working at a French restaurant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, his home state.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Gifted Graves LLC beautifies forgotten grave sites

ST. LOUIS – A local woman helps the living while honoring departed loved ones with Gifted Graves. Tianna Smith shared how her faith led her to entrepreneurship. She offers beautification and decoration for graves, so families can find comfort. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Loop Trolley approved for 2-year grant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis' planning organization on Wednesday approved $1.8 million over two years for the Delmar Loop Trolley, aimed at shoring up operations for the recently restarted streetcar line. East-West Gateway Council of Governments OK'd utilizing $1.26 million in federal funding from the Congestion Mitigation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Downtown Washington Bed and Breakfast Brick Rose sold

Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington. It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

How to keep pests out of your home as the seasons change

ST. LOUIS – Fall is coming and as it starts getting colder outside, the critters will try to get into your house because it’s warm in there. It’s just what happens in the summertime when it’s really hot outside and they like the coolness inside. Jay Everitt from Rottler Pest Solutions explained some ways to keep the pests outside. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Viviano’s moves to bigger space in Fenton

Viviano’s Festa Italiano in Fenton has moved, but not very far. The grocery, cafe and deli moved to 55 Fenton Plaza in June. It operated for 18 years out of a nearby space in the same retail complex, at 62 Fenton Plaza, but closed up shop there in April, which allowed Aldi to expand into the old space, said Michael Viviano, co-owner of the Viviano business.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

