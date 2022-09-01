Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week four football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week four of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio it’s MVL Big School Division showdown between Maysville and Tri-Valley in Southtown. Both teams come into the game 2-1 and are coming off close week three wins. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth have the call.
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band jazzed up the Buckeyes’ home opener against Notre Dame during the first halftime show of the year. The Best Damn Band In The Land’s (TBDBITL) halftime show “Buckeye Jazz Cafe” wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 […]
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
View NBC4’s most recent coverage of Landon McChesney in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With ESPN Gameday in town for the Ohio State – Notre Dame opener, NBC4 told you about an Upper Arlington boy with a rare genetic disease who would be looking for the spotlight. Well, Landon McChesney found it. […]
WLWT 5
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fight involves more than 100 people following high school football game
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight following a high school football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
crawfordcountynow.com
GALLERY: Bucyrus at Northmor football
The Bucyrus Redmen wore an orange No. 6 on their helmets Friday night, Sept. 2, 2022, at Northmor in memory of Galion student athlete Kooper McCabe, who passed away unexpectedly the prior Tuesday. The Golden Knights recognized McCabe’s passing with a moment of silence before their game with the Redmen. Photo by Don Tudor.
Here is a list of Northeast Ohio county fairs
It's fair season! And whether it's the food, the animals, or the entertainment that you love most about a county fair, there are plenty of opportunities to get your "fair fix!"
WHIZ
Flint Ridge’s ‘Knap In’ Event Wraps Up
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Flint Ridge’s Knap In Event concluded Sunday. The event started on Friday and gathered people from all over the world to show the process of knapping. Flint Knapping is the art of using special rocks to make arrowheads, spears, stone tools, and other artifacts Native Americans made. Roy Miller, a Knapper of over 40 years says that his passion has stemmed since he was just a boy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIZ
3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run took place earlier today. ‘Team Coby’ is an anti-bullying and suicide awareness group. The group is named after Coby, a young child who committed suicide. Coby was a child who had the sweetest soul and could light up...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
richlandsource.com
Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center
SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
cwcolumbus.com
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 2 Ohio State opens with win over No. 5 Notre Dame
No. 2 Ohio State rallied from a three-point halftime deficit and defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. C.J. Stroud gave the Buckeyes a 14-10 lead with 17 seconds left in the third quarter when he passed 24 yards to walk-on receiver Xavier Johnson. Miyan Williams then capped a 95-yard, 14-play drive with a 2-yard run with 4:51 to...
Look: Ohio State Has A Special Guest For Tonight's Notre Dame Game
Former Buckeyes star Justin Fields is in the house for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State insider Dan Hope shared a photo of the now-Chicago Bears quarterback talking to longtime athletic director Gene Smith. After transferring over from Georgia in 2019, Fields notched an outstanding...
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
Look: Ohio State Fans Calling For Ryan Day Change
Ryan Day is an exceptional football coach. That much is obviously clear. The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach has taken the torch from Urban Meyer and elevated the program on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes have been pretty great on the field, too, making the College Football Playoff and national title game.
Lee Corso Threatens To Not Make Headgear Pick For Ohio State-Notre Dame
The College GameDay crew is in Columbus ahead of a massive showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Before the game kicks off, though, Lee Corso has to make his patented headgear pick. But will he?. Earlier this morning he threatened to not make a pick. “This is a tough...
WHIZ
28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show
FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Thirteen vehicles were on hand at the 28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show to help raise funds for a variety of needs within the community. Frazeysburg King Lion Kent Shay talked about the event and the ways the Lions Club supports the community. “I believe...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
WTOL-TV
Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
Comments / 0