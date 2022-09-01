Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Sacramento hopes for 1 more upset to cap US Open Cup run
Rodrigo López was on the field the night Sacramento Republic FC debuted as a USL franchise nearly a decade ago, filling venerable, old Hughes Stadium. It was a memorable night and the start of a magical season that ended with a championship. That was the first, and arguably most...
MLS・
ESPN
LA Galaxy's Javier Hernandez takes blame for costly Panenka pen miss
LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez apologized for a failed Panenka attempt that saw his team settle for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Carson, California. After scoring twice in the match, including a previous penalty in the 88th minute, the Mexico forward gambled with a...
Comments / 0