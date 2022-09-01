ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Josh Hader Picks Up First Save with Padres in 5-4 Win Over Giants

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkEuh_0hdPQn1100

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's been a bumpy road for San Diego Padres' relief pitcher Josh Hader since joining his new club earlier this month.

The 6-foot-3, lefty fireballer struggled mightily through his first seven appearances with the Padres , logging an astronomical 23.14 ERA, .500 Opponent Batting Average, .600 Opponent On Base Percentage and 1.308 opponent OPS. Hader lost his title as the club's closer a week and a half ago.

Wednesday afternoon, Padres' manager Bob Melvin called on Hader for the ninth inning, and the three-time National League Relief Pitcher of the Year looked like himself again.

Hader worked through a clean ninth inning, striking out one and allowing one hit and no runs, picking up his first save as a member of the Padres.

It was Hader's first save since July 29.

Hader's impressive showing Wednesday will give him something to build off of moving forward, and perhaps he will soon get the jitters out of his system and turn a corner.

"Getting him through a game like that is gonna be huge," Melvin told reporters postgame.

The Padres acquired Hader prior to the August 2 trade deadline in exchange for pitchers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. Gasser and Ruiz are currently ranked the no. 11 and no. 8 prospects in the Brewers' farm system on MLB.com.

Hader is an $11 million payroll hit in 2022 and is set to make even more in his final year of arbitration next season.

With their sweep of the Giants, the Padres are now 13-13 since the trade deadline. They will have Thursday off, then open a big weekend series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers Friday

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees need to bench 2 players permanently

The New York Yankees lineup struggled yet again last night, putting up just one run. They have lost three straight and six of seven. In the AL East, they have now seen their lead drop to just four games. Some changes in the lineup should be made to try and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees get bad news about trade deadline acquisition

The New York Yankees have been scuffling lately, and the news they revealed Sunday is unlikely to help improve the situation. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that outfielder Andrew Benintendi, one of the team’s key trade deadline acquisitions, broke his hamate bone and will require surgery. Benintendi sounded hopeful that he could return this season, but that is unclear with no timeline revealed by the team itself.
BRONX, NY
FanNation Fastball

WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Game-Winning, Career Home Run Number 695

St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman and designated hitter Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from 700, after hitting the 695th home run of his career Sunday at Busch Stadium, off Chicago Cubs' pitcher Brandon Hughes. His pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the eighth gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win and series sweep of the Cubs, in Pujols' final at bat against the Cardinals' arch rival.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Yankees face one big problem that will determine their season

The New York Yankees are facing a full-fledged collapse after a dominant first half of the 2022 season. Once holding a 15.5 game leading the AL East, they now sit a measly four games above the Tampa Bay Rays and six games over the Toronto Blue Jays. Even the Baltimore...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Bob Melvin
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
378
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy