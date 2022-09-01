Josh Hader Picks Up First Save with Padres in 5-4 Win Over Giants

View the original article to see embedded media.

It's been a bumpy road for San Diego Padres' relief pitcher Josh Hader since joining his new club earlier this month.

The 6-foot-3, lefty fireballer struggled mightily through his first seven appearances with the Padres , logging an astronomical 23.14 ERA, .500 Opponent Batting Average, .600 Opponent On Base Percentage and 1.308 opponent OPS. Hader lost his title as the club's closer a week and a half ago.

Wednesday afternoon, Padres' manager Bob Melvin called on Hader for the ninth inning, and the three-time National League Relief Pitcher of the Year looked like himself again.

Hader worked through a clean ninth inning, striking out one and allowing one hit and no runs, picking up his first save as a member of the Padres.

It was Hader's first save since July 29.

Hader's impressive showing Wednesday will give him something to build off of moving forward, and perhaps he will soon get the jitters out of his system and turn a corner.

"Getting him through a game like that is gonna be huge," Melvin told reporters postgame.

The Padres acquired Hader prior to the August 2 trade deadline in exchange for pitchers Taylor Rogers and Dinelson Lamet and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. Gasser and Ruiz are currently ranked the no. 11 and no. 8 prospects in the Brewers' farm system on MLB.com.

Hader is an $11 million payroll hit in 2022 and is set to make even more in his final year of arbitration next season.

With their sweep of the Giants, the Padres are now 13-13 since the trade deadline. They will have Thursday off, then open a big weekend series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers Friday