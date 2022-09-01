Read full article on original website
James Brooks
James Leroy Brooks, age 86, of Placid, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence in Placid. James was born August 3, 1936 in Blevins, Arkansas to Ervin Leslie Brooks and Lorene (Folsom) Brooks. He grew up in Blevins and graduated from Blevins High School in 1954. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served one tour as a radar technician assigned to Aviano, Italy. Upon honorable discharge and returning to Arkansas, he employed with Bendix Corp. as a Radar Tech and then Easy Pay Tire Store as an electronics tech for several years. After moving to Arlington, TX in the late 1960’s he was an electronics technician for the Curtis Mathes Corporation for several years and later operated his own television/radio repair shop, retiring in 1999. After living in Arlington, Texas for over 20 years he finally found a place to call home in Placid in 2008. He was a simple man who loved his family and work, enjoyed reading, riding around in his golf cart as well as hunting and being outdoors with nature.
Ciara Trotter
Ciara Trotter age 32 of Texarkana, Arkansas gained her angel wings Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Texarkana, AR. Service information to follow. Honored Service Provider- McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises www.mandhfuneral.com.
Lloyd Bright bests all others at Watermelon Weigh-off
On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The winners were: 1st...
AGFC makes emergency closure of Mercer Bayou boat ramps
TEXARKANA – The three boat ramps on Mercer Bayou in Miller County near Fouke are being closed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for the Labor Day weekend due to the discovery today of giant salvinia at one of the ramps and in the canal. Giant salvinia is...
I-30 crash kills Lafayette County woman
A woman from Lewisville, Arkansas, died on an Arkansas highway Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as a result of a crash on Interstate 30. According to the Arkansas State Police, Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, was killed at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 93 westbound mile-marker of I-30. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes that Hall was traveling westbound on the inside lane when she “crossed both lanes of traffic and left the roadway, striking an embankment.”
