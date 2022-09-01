James Leroy Brooks, age 86, of Placid, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at his residence in Placid. James was born August 3, 1936 in Blevins, Arkansas to Ervin Leslie Brooks and Lorene (Folsom) Brooks. He grew up in Blevins and graduated from Blevins High School in 1954. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served one tour as a radar technician assigned to Aviano, Italy. Upon honorable discharge and returning to Arkansas, he employed with Bendix Corp. as a Radar Tech and then Easy Pay Tire Store as an electronics tech for several years. After moving to Arlington, TX in the late 1960’s he was an electronics technician for the Curtis Mathes Corporation for several years and later operated his own television/radio repair shop, retiring in 1999. After living in Arlington, Texas for over 20 years he finally found a place to call home in Placid in 2008. He was a simple man who loved his family and work, enjoyed reading, riding around in his golf cart as well as hunting and being outdoors with nature.

