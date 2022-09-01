Read full article on original website
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
Maryland candidates for Governor campaign at Gaithersburg Labor Day parade
GAITHERSBURG, MD - Gaithersburg became the center of Maryland's political world today as Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox made the town's annual Labor Day Parade a key stop on their campaign trails. Maryland will be saying goodbye to Larry Hogan in January as term limits will conclude the...
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Woman killed, man injured in domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt, after a deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County, police say. According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in Mount Vernon. Police say at the...
78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home. Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina. The...
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
