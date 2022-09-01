ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Perkins woman celebrates 100th birthday

PERKINS, Mich. (WLUC) - Elaine Demeuse was born September 7th, 1922. That means this Tuesday marks her 100th birthday. To celebrate the centenarian, her family threw her a party. A friend picked her up in a 1922 Ford Model T. She was greeted by over 100 guests from Perkins, lower...
PERKINS, MI
WLUC

Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Marquette, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
WLUC

THC testing could affect Marquette cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is not screening blood samples for THC. The MSP discovered problems with testing. The Michigan State Police say about 3,250 THC lab reports may be inaccurate because of a technical issue in the testing process. It’s not clear whether any convictions may be overturned due to faulty testing.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Bargain Barn opens new location in Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming thrift store has expanded to Marquette Township. A.M. Thrift opened a consignment store in the Westwood Mall in August. The Bargain Barn offers clothes, household items, books and seasonal goods. All items are wholesale or thrifted from the community to keep the money...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming Township house fire under investigation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A house fire in Ishpeming Township from Friday night is now under investigation. The house was along Silver Street. The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause. They’ll have more information in the days to come. The homeowner says he was at home with...
ISHPEMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy