ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Eason nets 2 goals, Gil scores winner in SAC opener at Southern Lee

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
Junior James Eason (18) dribbles up the field during Wednesday's win, which saw him score two goals. (Deon Cranford)

SANFORD — Setting the tone early in Wednesday’s match, the Richmond boys’ soccer team won its first Sandhills Athletic Conference game.

Beginning SAC play on the road at Southern Lee High School, a team that defeated the Raiders three times last season, Richmond collected a 3-2 victory.

Junior striker James Eason added to his season goal total, notching two of the scores for the Raiders. Sophomore forward Noah Gil was responsible for the eventual game-winning goal, his first of the season.

Head coach Chris Larsen has been impressed with the Raiders’ play over their first five matches, and said the effort put forth by his team on Wednesday was a difference maker.

“We were able to come out and get on top first to set the tone,” Larsen said. “That’s a change for us because we haven’t been able to do that much except in our win over Purnell Swett. That gave us confidence and allowed us to settle in and play.”

Eason, who is tied with Jesus Castro for the team lead in goals with three this season, gave Richmond a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute. He made a run inside the 18-yard box, moved past a defender and slotted the ball inside the right post with a low shot.

The Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 SAC) knotted the game in the 33rd minute on a goal by Erik Gutierrez. The 1-1 tie would hold until halftime.

“We didn’t do a good job clearing the ball out on the goal that tied the match in the first half,” Larsen said. “But that was one of only a few mistakes we made tonight.

“The guys did a good job of responding in the second half with two more well-earned goals,” he added. “James’ was a nice strike and Noah scoring should give him some confidence moving forward.”

In the 45th minute, Eason found the back of the net for the second time, lacing a strike “from 35 yards.”

Gil helped add to the lead in the 49th minute, collecting a bouncing ball and sending it into the twine through traffic. Castro sent a free kick on net that was saved, and the third-chance ball found Gil, who used his left foot to score a tight-angled shot.

Southern Lee tried to rally with a goal in the 66th minute, but Richmond’s defense and sophomore goalkeeper Adrian Padron shut the Cavs down.

“In the last 12 minutes we switched it up and tried not to get countered,” Larsen said. “The guys did a good job of clearing the ball out and alleviating the pressure. Adrian played lights out tonight, collected everything in his way and made several 1v1 saves.

“Hopefully tonight showed the guys that if they believe in themselves and play well, it’s going to show on the scoreboard at the end of games,” he closed. “Getting our first conference win should give us some confidence moving forward.”

The Raiders (2-2-1, 1-0 SAC) return to non-conference play on Thursday at Lumberton High School. Junior varsity will start at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 7 p.m.

Note: Deon Cranford contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond at Cardinal Gibbons, Week 3

RALEIGH — During Friday’s game, the Richmond Senior High School football team didn’t register a point for the first time since 2016. Kicking off a stretch of four straight road games, the Raiders lost 31-0 to Cardinal Gibbons High School. Facing the reigning 4A state champions, the...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanford, NC
Sanford, NC
Sports
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Debbie Chavis Clevenger

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Debbie Chavis Clevenger, 69, of Rockingham, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2022, at Richmond Memorial Hospital. Debbie was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Richmond County to the late John and Carolina “Carolyn” Chavis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Janet Lynn Hill Jenkins

ROCKINGHAM — Janet Lynn Hill Jenkins, 61 of Rockingham, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022 at her home. She was born on Jan. 17, 1961 in Rockingham County, a child of the late William Herman Hill and Jane Inez LaPrad Cobb. Janet was retired from the North Carolina Department...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Monnie Rose Robson Willoughby

HAMLET — Monnie Rose Robson Willoughby, 68, of Hamlet, passed away on Aug. 30 at Richmond Hospice Haven. She was born on Sept. 25, 1953 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, a child of the late Colie and Eliza English Robson. She was retired as a freight handler with the...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cavaliers
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Helen McCallister Hendricks Hunt

HAMLET — Helen McCallister Hendricks Hunt, 91, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born May 7, 1931, in Chatham County, Georgia, daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth McCallister. Ms. Hunt was a member of Second Baptist Church in Hamlet....
HAMLET, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in

ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Cindy Edwards Crowson

ROCKINGHAM — Our precious wife and mother, Cindy Edwards Crowson, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. She lost her 23-year battle with cancer, but gained her heavenly home with the Lord and Savior. She devoted her life to husband John Crowson, daughter Amanda Ransom (Mike), and grandchildren Bryan and...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Nurse Practitioner Jaime Delivuk returns to Sandhills to join FirstHealth, Pinehurst Medical Clinic oncology team

PINEHURST — FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic continue to expand their cancer care team with the addition of nurse practitioner Jaime Delivuk. Delivuk previously worked with oncology patients at FirstHealth of the Carolinas and worked as an emergency department nurse at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital–Hoke campus.
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

Charlotte man charged in Scotland County murder, robbery

WAGRAM — A Mecklenburg County man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide earlier this year in Scotland County. With assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jeremiah Nance, of Charlotte, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to a press release.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Robert Lee Ford Jr.

Robert Lee Ford Jr., 72, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of Jesus at Hospice Haven on Aug. 22, 2022. Robert was born on Dec. 28, 1949, the son of Robert Lee Ford and Mary Jane Weatherford Ford. He is a 1968 graduate of Rockingham High School. In addition...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy