WHSV
‘State of Working Virginia’ report released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
WHSV
BRAFB: 1-in-3 people who rely on the food bank are fully employed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says more people are relying on food pantries as the cost of living increases. “The reality is, cost of living is just too high to make ends meet,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. BRAFB says roughly one-in-three people who...
WHSV
Federal, free at home COVID tests have ended, where to find tests in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the federal government suspended online orders of the free at-home COVID tests. Dr. Laurie Forlano with the Virginia Department of Health said they were not sure when the test distribution would end, but they did not expect the program to last forever. However, there...
WHSV
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
WHSV
Non-profit trying to end fatal teenage crashes
(WDBJ) - Arriving alive every time they drive is the motto for Teen Driving Solutions school. “Just been kinda exposed to this for many many years and I finally decided it’s time someone does something about it,” said founder Daniel Wagner. Wagner lost a friend when he was...
WHSV
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
WHSV
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 2: Page County vs. Nelson County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County and Nelson County square off in week two.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 4
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 4.
WHSV
ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal outpatient counseling sessions. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project is a grassroots mental health organization with the goal of removing barriers to mental health care. Katie Dolieslager,...
WHSV
Nearly 30 Valley organizations coming together for Community Resource Fair
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members facing financial and health challenges, trying to find help for those problems can be difficult. Leaders of nearly 30 organizations in the area say they are coming together to help this issue. “Individuals who are experiencing homelessness, who have recently been released...
WHSV
Gameday Coverage: Dukes dazzle in FBS debut with 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night. The Dukes defeated the Blue Raiders, 44-7, in front of 23,074 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU racked up 548 yards of total offense while limiting Middle Tennessee to just 125 yards on 61 plays.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 3 - Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a chance to make history in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators will welcome Class 3 perennial power Lord Botetourt to Staunton Friday night. With a victory, Riverheads would claim its 53rd straight win and break the VHSL record for longest winning streak in the state’s history. RHS is currently tied with Phoebus for the top spot with 52 consecutive victories.
WHSV
Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge CASA for Children
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Between June of 2020 and July of 2021, there were 2,400 reports of child abuse to the Department of Social Services between the Harrisonburg area and Augusta County. One local organization focuses on advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and helps them find...
WHSV
Dynamic debut for JMU quarterback Todd Centeio
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey. Centeio, a sixth-year senior quarterback who transferred to JMU from Colorado State, tossed a career-high six touchdown passes and rushed for over 100 yards in the Dukes’ 44-7 victory over Middle Tennessee Saturday night. It was the first game for James Madison as an FBS program.
WHSV
Harrisonburg businesses raise awareness, money for suicide prevention
HARRISONBURG, VA - It’s National Suicide Prevention Week and some Harrisonburg businesses are hoping to raise awareness and money. Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser on Monday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The fundraiser will continue throughout the week and the money will...
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
WHSV
JMU football fans get ready for first home game of the season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Purple and gold covered James Madison University’s campus as the Dukes get ready for JMU football to make its return to Harrisonburg. “We love it here, and it feels like we’re kids again when we are here. We have been coming since 1986 so we have been watching JMU play football for a very long time. I met my husband when I was here and it just feels like home to us,” JMU Alumna Lara Crowlay said.
WHSV
Anicira hosting ‘Walk for the Animals’ event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local veterinary office is inviting you and your four-legged friends to help support sick and injured pets. Ancira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg is hosting its ‘Walk for the Animals event. Staff say animal lovers and their pets can enjoy free activities like agility courses, live music, and food from local businesses.
WHSV
Bridgewater wins season opener against Gettysburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football opened its season with a 29-14 win over Gettysburg. The Eagles have faced the Bullets in its season opener every year since 2014 and this game was the final matchup in that series. This was the second season-opening victory for Eagles head...
