Virginia State

WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WHSV

Non-profit trying to end fatal teenage crashes

(WDBJ) - Arriving alive every time they drive is the motto for Teen Driving Solutions school. “Just been kinda exposed to this for many many years and I finally decided it’s time someone does something about it,” said founder Daniel Wagner. Wagner lost a friend when he was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal outpatient counseling sessions. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project is a grassroots mental health organization with the goal of removing barriers to mental health care. Katie Dolieslager,...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 3 - Lord Botetourt vs. Riverheads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads has a chance to make history in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Gladiators will welcome Class 3 perennial power Lord Botetourt to Staunton Friday night. With a victory, Riverheads would claim its 53rd straight win and break the VHSL record for longest winning streak in the state’s history. RHS is currently tied with Phoebus for the top spot with 52 consecutive victories.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Community Spotlight: Blue Ridge CASA for Children

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Between June of 2020 and July of 2021, there were 2,400 reports of child abuse to the Department of Social Services between the Harrisonburg area and Augusta County. One local organization focuses on advocacy for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and helps them find...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Dynamic debut for JMU quarterback Todd Centeio

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey. Centeio, a sixth-year senior quarterback who transferred to JMU from Colorado State, tossed a career-high six touchdown passes and rushed for over 100 yards in the Dukes’ 44-7 victory over Middle Tennessee Saturday night. It was the first game for James Madison as an FBS program.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg businesses raise awareness, money for suicide prevention

HARRISONBURG, VA - It’s National Suicide Prevention Week and some Harrisonburg businesses are hoping to raise awareness and money. Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser on Monday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The fundraiser will continue throughout the week and the money will...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU football fans get ready for first home game of the season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Purple and gold covered James Madison University’s campus as the Dukes get ready for JMU football to make its return to Harrisonburg. “We love it here, and it feels like we’re kids again when we are here. We have been coming since 1986 so we have been watching JMU play football for a very long time. I met my husband when I was here and it just feels like home to us,” JMU Alumna Lara Crowlay said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Anicira hosting ‘Walk for the Animals’ event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One local veterinary office is inviting you and your four-legged friends to help support sick and injured pets. Ancira Veterinary Center in Harrisonburg is hosting its ‘Walk for the Animals event. Staff say animal lovers and their pets can enjoy free activities like agility courses, live music, and food from local businesses.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater wins season opener against Gettysburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football opened its season with a 29-14 win over Gettysburg. The Eagles have faced the Bullets in its season opener every year since 2014 and this game was the final matchup in that series. This was the second season-opening victory for Eagles head...
BRIDGEWATER, VA

