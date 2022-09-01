ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Roberts: Bus Them Migrants to Chicago￼

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is mad at TX Gov Greg Abbott. He is now bussing the migrants that cross the border to Chicago, IL. Folks are calling him racist for doing so. Where else would you like to see these buses headed?
Cleanup Underway After Severe Storms Rolled Through North Texas Sunday

(WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Texans are clearing up damage from the strong to severe storms that swept across the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. The storms brought heavy rain, high winds, isolated hail, damage and power outages. Parts of Uptown and Old East Dallas were inundated with rain in the...
