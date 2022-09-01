Read full article on original website
Elaine Kuykendall obituary 1950~2022
Elaine Kuykendall, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022 at home. She was born June 23, 1950 in Gettysburg, to the late Robert and Mary (Deatrick) Strine. Elaine was a retired legal secretary from the Pennsylvania Department of Disabilities, a devoted member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, she enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting but most of all, she loved babysitting her grandchildren.
Thomas “Tom” George Cassidy 1922~2022
Thomas “Tom” George Cassidy, Sr. 99, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Somerford House in Frederick, Maryland. He was born November 30, 1922 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas George Cassidy and Catherine Grosch Cassidy. He was predeceased...
Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek 1925~2022
Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek, 97, of Fayetteville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, September 2, 2022. She is survived by her son, A. Wayne Scubelek and daughter, S. Susan McMurtray both of Chambersburg and a foster son, Peter (wife, Lyn) Hanson of Glen Ridge, NJ. Edna was a loving mother who...
W Irvin Nelson obituary 1931~2022
W Irvin Nelson, 90, of Newville passed away Sunday September 4, 2022 in Pro-Medica, Carlisle. He was born November 14, 1931 in the Newville area a son of Ira L. and Viola M. Forney Nelson. Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Barbara E. Lehman Nelson.
Jeffrey L Martin obituary 1944~2022
Jeffrey L Martin, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 30, 2022 at home after a long illness. He was born on January 22, 1944 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to George and Virginia (Shatzer) Martin. He was a 1962 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Jeffrey was an avid sports...
Trudy Lynn Baker obituary 1972~2022
Trudy Lynn Baker, 50, of Shippensburg, died September 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1972, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of William and Barbara (McGee) Baker who lovingly cared for her. Trudy attended the Franklin Learning Center. She participated in 4-H horsemanship for the handicapped and enjoyed taking part in...
Harold N Swanger obituary 1933~2022
Harold N Swanger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Shippensburg, a son of the late John A. and Celia A. (Nye) Swanger. Harold worked as a computer system...
Harold Samuel Hastings obituary 1931~2022
Harold Samuel Hastings, age 91, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Martinsburg VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV. He was born March 24, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son of late Samuel C. Gelsinger and Lydia R. (Keefer) Brewer. Harold enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in 1948,...
Van “Dale” Poper obituary 1952~2022
Van “Dale” Poper, 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born May 15, 1952, in Wilson, NC, he was the son of the late George H. Poper Sr., and Lottie Mae (Williams) Poper. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim...
Shirley S Pensinger obituary 1939~2022
Shirley S Pensinger (Shaffer), 83, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Born June 23, 1939, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Evelyn (Fetterman) Shaffer. Mrs. Pensinger was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and later...
Helen Maye Boyer obituary 1935~2022
Helen Maye Boyer, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1935 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rush A. Kerlin, Sr. and Arrie Oella Seiders Kerlin. She retired in 1991 as an Assistant Supervisor with Chevron....
Heather Rae Marcum Rupert 1974~2022
Heather Rae Marcum Rupert, age 48, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Heather was born on August 7, 1974, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Butch Marcum and Roberta McPherson Baublitz. Heather loved to play bingo,and go...
Franklin County Commissioners: Zach West is August’s top employee
Zach West is Franklin County’s top employee for the month of August. Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the August 2022 Employee of the Month award to Zachary West during the board’s Aug. 31 public meeting. West has been employed with Franklin County since January 2021 and currently serves as a desktop support specialist with the county’s information technology services (ITS) department.
Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg
Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate
Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
Roy Lehman Shank Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Roy Lehman Shank Jr., 89, of Greencastle PA passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on August 29, 2022. He was born on November 4, 1932, in Chambersburg PA to the late Roy and Anna (Brewbaker) Shank. Roy graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School. He married Donna (Johnston) Shank on July...
SU Women’s Cross Country claims team title at 12th Annual Piper Alumni Open
The Shippensburg University women’s cross country team claimed the team title at the annual Galen Piper Alumni Open/Cross Country Challenge for the first time in six years Friday night, as the Raiders placed all five of their scoring runners among the Top 15 finishers in 4K action under the lights at the campus recreation fields.
Kevin Joseph Copenhaver 1964~2022
Kevin Joseph Copenhaver, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD. Born in Greencastle, PA on October 11, 1964, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Nancy L. Koons Copenhaver. Kevin was a 1982 graduate of...
SU: Volleyball Picks up two big wins at VSU Home Opener
The Shippensburg University volleyball team continued its weekend at the VSU Home Opener on Saturday with a pair of big victories, rallying to defeat Elizabeth City States in five sets, after being down 2-0, and defeating host Virginia State in five sets in Petersburg, Va. Shippensburg (4-4) not only rallied...
Wilson College: New VP for student development
Wilson College has named Kathy M. Buck, M.S.W., as the new vice president for student development and dean of students. She brings to the position more than 30 years of experience as a collaborative and community-minded student affairs leader. Buck previously served as vice president for student life and mission...
