Gettysburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Elaine Kuykendall obituary 1950~2022

Elaine Kuykendall, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022 at home. She was born June 23, 1950 in Gettysburg, to the late Robert and Mary (Deatrick) Strine. Elaine was a retired legal secretary from the Pennsylvania Department of Disabilities, a devoted member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, she enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting but most of all, she loved babysitting her grandchildren.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Thomas “Tom” George Cassidy 1922~2022

Thomas “Tom” George Cassidy, Sr. 99, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Somerford House in Frederick, Maryland. He was born November 30, 1922 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas George Cassidy and Catherine Grosch Cassidy. He was predeceased...
FREDERICK, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek 1925~2022

Edna Lorraine Chapman Scubelek, 97, of Fayetteville, passed peacefully on Friday morning, September 2, 2022. She is survived by her son, A. Wayne Scubelek and daughter, S. Susan McMurtray both of Chambersburg and a foster son, Peter (wife, Lyn) Hanson of Glen Ridge, NJ. Edna was a loving mother who...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

W Irvin Nelson obituary 1931~2022

W Irvin Nelson, 90, of Newville passed away Sunday September 4, 2022 in Pro-Medica, Carlisle. He was born November 14, 1931 in the Newville area a son of Ira L. and Viola M. Forney Nelson. Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Barbara E. Lehman Nelson.
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jeffrey L Martin obituary 1944~2022

Jeffrey L Martin, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 30, 2022 at home after a long illness. He was born on January 22, 1944 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to George and Virginia (Shatzer) Martin. He was a 1962 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Jeffrey was an avid sports...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Trudy Lynn Baker obituary 1972~2022

Trudy Lynn Baker, 50, of Shippensburg, died September 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1972, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of William and Barbara (McGee) Baker who lovingly cared for her. Trudy attended the Franklin Learning Center. She participated in 4-H horsemanship for the handicapped and enjoyed taking part in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Harold N Swanger obituary 1933~2022

Harold N Swanger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Shippensburg, a son of the late John A. and Celia A. (Nye) Swanger. Harold worked as a computer system...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley S Pensinger obituary 1939~2022

Shirley S Pensinger (Shaffer), 83, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Born June 23, 1939, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Evelyn (Fetterman) Shaffer. Mrs. Pensinger was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and later...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Helen Maye Boyer obituary 1935~2022

Helen Maye Boyer, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1935 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rush A. Kerlin, Sr. and Arrie Oella Seiders Kerlin. She retired in 1991 as an Assistant Supervisor with Chevron....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Heather Rae Marcum Rupert 1974~2022

Heather Rae Marcum Rupert, age 48, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Heather was born on August 7, 1974, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Butch Marcum and Roberta McPherson Baublitz. Heather loved to play bingo,and go...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Commissioners: Zach West is August’s top employee

Zach West is Franklin County’s top employee for the month of August. Franklin County Commissioners proudly presented the August 2022 Employee of the Month award to Zachary West during the board’s Aug. 31 public meeting. West has been employed with Franklin County since January 2021 and currently serves as a desktop support specialist with the county’s information technology services (ITS) department.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tractor Supply opens in Mercersburg

Tractor Supply has come to Mercersburg. On Thursday, August 25, around 40 business and community leaders gathered at the new Tractor Supply to help the Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce and store team members cut the ribbon and tour the brand new store. Wendy Sokol, the General Manager welcomed everyone...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

IUP: Culinary Arts students graduate

Area students have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts, including a four-month paid externship. They are:. Haylie Minnich, Second Avenue, Chambersburg, daughter of Wilbur Minnich and Tara Minnich, a 2021 graduate of Career Magnet School. She completed her externship at Wild Dunes...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Roy Lehman Shank Jr. obituary 1932~2022

Roy Lehman Shank Jr., 89, of Greencastle PA passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on August 29, 2022. He was born on November 4, 1932, in Chambersburg PA to the late Roy and Anna (Brewbaker) Shank. Roy graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School. He married Donna (Johnston) Shank on July...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Kevin Joseph Copenhaver 1964~2022

Kevin Joseph Copenhaver, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD. Born in Greencastle, PA on October 11, 1964, he was the son of the late Joseph C. and Nancy L. Koons Copenhaver. Kevin was a 1982 graduate of...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
