‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
fox35orlando.com
3 people, including child and teen, hurt after shooting in Cocoa, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are searching for the person who shot into a car on Saturday, injuring three people, including two children. The shooting happened in Cocoa, near the intersection of Brunett Road and State Road 520. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
fox35orlando.com
Florida first responders surprise grandmothers with elaborate pregnancy reveal
VENICE, Fla. - A Davenport firefighter, a Sarasota paramedic, and a Venice PD marine officer conspired to carry out an elaborate pregnancy reveal, surprising both of the baby's grandmothers with the good news. Brian and Annamarie Whalen recently moved closer to the coast from Davenport in Polk County, where Brian...
WESH
Deputies: Adult, 2 children shot while riding in vehicle in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Three people were shot Saturday night in Brevard County, officials say. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult and two juveniles who reported being shot while riding in...
wfla.com
Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
spacecoastdaily.com
Kissimmee Woman Scams Elderly Cocoa Beach Resident Out of Approximately $17, 500
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Cocoa Beach Police have arrested a Kissimmee woman for scamming a elderly Cocoa Beach woman. Jewel A. Testa, 57, of Kissimmee, was recently arrested for her alleged involvement in scamming an 84-year-old Cocoa Beach woman out of approximately $17, 500 between December 2020 and February 2021.
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What happens when my driving documents expire on a holiday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, on the Labor Day holiday, “If my vehicle/driving documents expire on a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
cbs12.com
Man arrested for aggravated stalking of 6-year-old girl
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Deltona was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking of a six-year-old girl after reports of a long pattern of harassment towards her and others. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Mark Greenburg was arrested Saturday afternoon following a series of complaints from...
fox35orlando.com
Florida university warns of online predators asking for inappropriate photos
UCF Police sent out an alert describing a recent crime trend. The department says it has received reports of online predators posing as young women, convincing young men to send inappropriate pictures.
fox35orlando.com
'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted
Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
fox35orlando.com
Social media threat targeting Florida middle school considered non-credible; authorities notified
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County School District said a social media threat that began to spread last week is not believed to be credible, and that the district has alerted Casselberry Police and Seminole County Sheriff's Office to investigate. In an email sent to parents on Sunday, South...
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits enters plea in court
The former Leesburg Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing $3,000 in night deposits has entered a plea in her criminal case. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Lake County Court to a charge of grand theft. She remains free on $2,000 bond. She is due back in court on Sept. 19.
positivelyosceola.com
County Manager Don Fisher, Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald to speak at Downtown Update Breakfast Wednesday
The Downtown Kissimmee Council’s Downtown Update Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, September 7 and will feature Osceola County Manager Don Fisher, and City of Kissimmee Manager Mike Steigerwald. For the first time since 2019, attendees will be able to hear all things Kissimmee and Osceola as they enjoy breakfast catered from Big John’s Rockin’ Barbecue at the Kissimmee Civic Center.
UCF police report increase in extortion cases targeting college-aged men
ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police officers are seeing an increase in extortion cases targeting college-aged men. Officers said the people initiating the schemes pose online as young women and use a game, app or social media account to meet and communicate with their victims. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
