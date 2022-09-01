ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

wfla.com

Florida police find bodies during welfare check at apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were found dead at a Florida apartment Friday night, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WESH reported that the Orlando Police Department was called to do a welfare check at an apartment on Savannah River Way after 6:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they...
ORLANDO, FL
#Violent Crime
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for aggravated stalking of 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Deltona was arrested and charged with aggravated stalking of a six-year-old girl after reports of a long pattern of harassment towards her and others. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Mark Greenburg was arrested Saturday afternoon following a series of complaints from...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Grateful': All the beagles brought to Orlando from breeding facility adopted

Orlando, Fla. - All the beagles brought to an Orlando shelter from a mass breeding facility have been adopted. The Humane Society of the United States says on Thursday they finally rescued the last group of the 4,000 dogs found at a mass breeding facility in Virginia, and they are now all on their way to finding their forever homes.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Volusia County Beach Patrol shares Labor Day safety tips

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Arman Willabay says he knows what it's like getting caught in a rip current. "It was terrifying yeah," he said, "people had to come out on a boat and get us. We were 3/4 of a mile out!" It's situations like his that Volusia County Beach...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

County Manager Don Fisher, Kissimmee City Manager Mike Steigerwald to speak at Downtown Update Breakfast Wednesday

The Downtown Kissimmee Council’s Downtown Update Breakfast will take place on Wednesday, September 7 and will feature Osceola County Manager Don Fisher, and City of Kissimmee Manager Mike Steigerwald. For the first time since 2019, attendees will be able to hear all things Kissimmee and Osceola as they enjoy breakfast catered from Big John’s Rockin’ Barbecue at the Kissimmee Civic Center.
KISSIMMEE, FL

