Elaine Kuykendall, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022 at home. She was born June 23, 1950 in Gettysburg, to the late Robert and Mary (Deatrick) Strine. Elaine was a retired legal secretary from the Pennsylvania Department of Disabilities, a devoted member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, she enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting but most of all, she loved babysitting her grandchildren.

