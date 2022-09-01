Read full article on original website
Elaine Kuykendall obituary 1950~2022
Elaine Kuykendall, age 72 of Gettysburg, passed away September 3, 2022 at home. She was born June 23, 1950 in Gettysburg, to the late Robert and Mary (Deatrick) Strine. Elaine was a retired legal secretary from the Pennsylvania Department of Disabilities, a devoted member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, she enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting but most of all, she loved babysitting her grandchildren.
W Irvin Nelson obituary 1931~2022
W Irvin Nelson, 90, of Newville passed away Sunday September 4, 2022 in Pro-Medica, Carlisle. He was born November 14, 1931 in the Newville area a son of Ira L. and Viola M. Forney Nelson. Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Barbara E. Lehman Nelson.
Trudy Lynn Baker obituary 1972~2022
Trudy Lynn Baker, 50, of Shippensburg, died September 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1972, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of William and Barbara (McGee) Baker who lovingly cared for her. Trudy attended the Franklin Learning Center. She participated in 4-H horsemanship for the handicapped and enjoyed taking part in...
Harold N Swanger obituary 1933~2022
Harold N Swanger, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. He was born on February 26, 1933 in Shippensburg, a son of the late John A. and Celia A. (Nye) Swanger. Harold worked as a computer system...
Heather Rae Marcum Rupert 1974~2022
Heather Rae Marcum Rupert, age 48, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Heather was born on August 7, 1974, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Butch Marcum and Roberta McPherson Baublitz. Heather loved to play bingo,and go...
Olive L Bishop obituary 1943~2022
Olive L Bishop, age 78, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Olive was born on September 1, 1943, in Big Cove Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Waid Oliver and Mollie Rhodes Smith. Olive...
Thomas “Tom” George Cassidy 1922~2022
Thomas “Tom” George Cassidy, Sr. 99, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Somerford House in Frederick, Maryland. He was born November 30, 1922 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas George Cassidy and Catherine Grosch Cassidy. He was predeceased...
Van “Dale” Poper obituary 1952~2022
Van “Dale” Poper, 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born May 15, 1952, in Wilson, NC, he was the son of the late George H. Poper Sr., and Lottie Mae (Williams) Poper. He graduated from Greencastle Antrim...
Kenneth Ray Wilson Sr. obituary 1952~2022
Kenneth Ray Wilson Sr., age 70, of Newville, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2022. He was born February 27, 1952 in Newville. Kenneth was a retired truck driver. He was a member of the Minnequa Social Club, enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr., and western movies. He loved his cats and dogs and his favorite snacks to enjoy were Slim Jim’s and M&M’s.
Roy Lehman Shank Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Roy Lehman Shank Jr., 89, of Greencastle PA passed away peacefully at the Chambersburg Hospital on August 29, 2022. He was born on November 4, 1932, in Chambersburg PA to the late Roy and Anna (Brewbaker) Shank. Roy graduated from Greencastle-Antrim High School. He married Donna (Johnston) Shank on July...
Jeffrey L Martin obituary 1944~2022
Jeffrey L Martin, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away August 30, 2022 at home after a long illness. He was born on January 22, 1944 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to George and Virginia (Shatzer) Martin. He was a 1962 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Jeffrey was an avid sports...
Shirley S Pensinger obituary 1939~2022
Shirley S Pensinger (Shaffer), 83, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Born June 23, 1939, in Punxsutawney, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lloyd and Evelyn (Fetterman) Shaffer. Mrs. Pensinger was a graduate of Greater Johnstown High School and later...
Betty J Baker obituary 1946~2022
Betty J Baker (Reed), 76, of Gettysburg, PA entered into God’s eternal care on Wednesday, 31 Aug 2022. Betty lived a full and loving life, filled with joy, happiness, and kindness. Betty loved her family and enjoyed taking pictures, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Born...
Harold Samuel Hastings obituary 1931~2022
Harold Samuel Hastings, age 91, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Martinsburg VA Hospital in Martinsburg, WV. He was born March 24, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son of late Samuel C. Gelsinger and Lydia R. (Keefer) Brewer. Harold enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve in 1948,...
Helen Maye Boyer obituary 1935~2022
Helen Maye Boyer, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1935 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Rush A. Kerlin, Sr. and Arrie Oella Seiders Kerlin. She retired in 1991 as an Assistant Supervisor with Chevron....
Ledana Etienne obituary ~2022
Ledana Etienne entered into the gates of heaven peacefully on 25 August 2022. She was loved by her family. She was a fearless woman and dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ledana is survived by her daughter Evane Louis, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A funeral service for...
Kathy Mellott obituary 1954~2022
Kathy Mellott (Smith), 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Born April 26, 1954 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Elizabeth (Suloff) Smith. She was a graduate of the Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1972....
