AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day Weekend
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
fox13news.com
SunRunner will launch in a few weeks, easing St. Pete Beach parking headaches
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers in Pinellas County know finding parking can be a real hassle, especially during holidays like Labor Day – but those worries may soon be a thing of the past as the SunRunner is scheduled to be up and running in October. It's the...
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Beach parking scarce for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s #Florida Postcards: Downtown Sarasota, 1960s.
Here’s Downtown Sarasota in this undated postcard from around 1960. In the center, with a yellowish hue, is the Palmer First National Bank, which was started by Bertha Palmer who contributed much to Sarasota. Her estate is now a historic site, Spanish Pointe.
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Woman, 77, attacked by alligator in gated community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after an alligator attack in a gated Florida community. The incident happened Saturday at a gated community in Bradenton, Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County EMS responded around 6 p.m., WWSB reports.
Water heater causes Clearwater house fire, preliminary reports say
Preliminary reports from Clearwater Fire & Rescue say that a water heater caused a house fire Sunday night.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota County Names New Director of Communications
Jamie Carson has been named Sarasota County's Director of Communications, a role that continues her 23 years in the communications field, including the past nine years with the county. In her most recent position as Communications Manager, Carson oversaw the department’s Creative Services and Media Relations divisions. She also served as a lead public information officer (PIO) for the county’s joint information center, coordinating emergency communications efforts with local and regional PIOs and developed and implemented a nationally recognized crisis communication plan for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine registration efforts.
995qyk.com
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever
How To Avoid Parking Tickets Along Pinellas Beaches Forever. A pictorial? LOL. There are 3 strategies involved here. It’s tough to park at the beach. Been doing it for 15 years, many of them for free before most cities implemented pay parking along every beach area parking nook and cranny. I get it. Check out my Top 3 Pinellas Beaches Parking Tips below. LOL. And I’ll tell you how I guarantee parking every time I go the the beach. Every time. At the end of this story.
FWC: 77-year-old woman bit by 7-foot alligator in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by a 7-foot, 10-inch alligator Saturday evening in Bradenton, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. FWC said the incident happened near a pond in a gated community near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Chester...
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
Mysuncoast.com
Labor day crafts fair in Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 13th annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival has concluded. Nearly 100 craft artisans lined up in downtown Venice to help start the fall craft season. The free event was open to the public from September 3rd to the 4th and offered countless crafts...
VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County
Strong winds swept through two neighborhoods south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing woman in Sarasota found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 22-year-old missing woman has been found according to the Sarasota Police Department. Johana Arteaga was last seen at the embassy suites on Tamiami trail here in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota Police Department, Ms. Arteaga has been found and is safe. The SPD thanks everyone...
srqmagazine.com
The Blues Sound Better in Bradenton!
The 11th annual Bradenton Blues Festival Weekend, presented by NDC Construction Company, is back at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3, 2022, with an outstanding lineup of talented Blues musicians on the big stage. Musicians performing at this year’s Festival, include: Ana Popovich, Albert Castiglia, Mike Zito, Nora Jean Wallace, Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations, Lady A, and more! While enjoying the amazing music, you can also purchase beer and wine, delicious food, local arts and crafts, and cool festival merchandise.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police remind drivers to lock their cars
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reminding drivers to lock their cars up and remove any valuables. Over the weekend, officers responded to nearly 10 vehicle burglaries during the shift. The calls include the following neighborhoods:. 🚨Villago Cir. 🚨Viscaya Pl. 🚨Conrad Ave. 🚨Pin Oaks St.
