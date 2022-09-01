Read full article on original website
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
WATCH: Bear Gets Mistaken for Floating Log by Fishing Guide
A fishing guide who was boating on Lake McClure in Mariposa County, California spotted a black bear swimming in the water, claiming they don’t usually get bears in the lake. Ryan Cook was on the water recently when he saw what he thought was a floating log in the lake. It turned out to be a big bear swimming along.
Wolf Caught, Returned To Enclosure After Escaping at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
After initial reports of an escape, a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo official has been able to confirm the details of the wolf event. According to Cleveland Metroparks’ Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling, a single wolf did escape its zoo enclosure. Gerling tells local WLWT5 that “officials are still gathering details on how the wolf was able to escape. Once more information is available, it’ll be released at a later date, she concluded for the outlet.
Colorado Hiker Falls Nearly 900 Feet to Her Death
About 14 miles west of Aspen, Colorado, lies Capitol Peak, a mountain whose summit stretches over 14,000 feet above the ground. The hike is only 15 miles in length and can be completed in one (grueling) day by an experienced hiker. However, it’s an incredibly challenging trek. In fact, it’s considered the toughest 14er in the entire state.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO
The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown
“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
Rocky Mountain National Park Rescues Driver Stuck 500 Feet Down Steep Slope
One section of the Rocky Mountain National Park was closed recently as officials work to extract a vehicle that was stuck in a very dangerous situation. The shutdown occurred when Rocky Mountain National Park staff and the area tow truck staff were called to help a vehicle on a section of Trail Ridge Road. The crews and officials were called to the area after a vehicle drove 500 feet off the designated Trail Ridge Road area. The vehicle sat on a dangerous 500-foot slope waiting for rescue, the National Parks Service reports.
WATCH: Elk Chomps Down on Kid’s Finger at Rocky Mountain National Park as Family Films Encounter
When enjoying the sites and sounds of Rocky Mountain National Park, there are a few rules every visitor must follow. Hunting is strictly prohibited. If you have a license, fishing is okay, as long as you follow the catch and release regulations. And though hiking is, of course, encouraged, it’s vital that you remain on the designated paths and trails, for the safety of both yourself and the native flora and fauna.
WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage
You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
Bear Spotted Wandering in California Backyard With Arrow Sticking Out of It
Now, this animal is tougher than your average bear. A California bear has been spotted with an arrow sticking out of it and residents are worried. The outdoors came to suburbia. Residents in the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County have noticed the survivor lurking around. He’s a rather large bear and has been seen in the area quite often.
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourist Gets Extremely Close to Two Bison for a Picture
Yellowstone National Park has a serious “touron” problem, with this latest example showcasing how willing visitors are to tempt fate. If this is your first time seeing the word “touron,” allow us to explain. Tourist-to-wildlife encounters have become so prevalent (especially in Yellowstone) that this new word, “touron,” has become part of American vernacular. It’s a combination of the words tourist and moron, and once felt harsh. Today, however, it unfortunately feels too kind, if anything.
