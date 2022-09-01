Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Mental Illness
Mental health clinic for kids opens in the Phoenix area, offers 24/7 care. Data from NAMI also shows 87,000 Arizona kids ages 12-17 have depression. One year after shooting rampage, Tucsonans and first responders remember lives lost. Updated: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST. |. By Mary Coleman. One...
KOLD-TV
What’s the status of labor on Labor Day for Tucson and Arizona in 2022?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As we approach Labor Day, 2022, just what is the status of labor in Tucson and Arizona? Good? Bad?. Tucson is struggling to get back to the number of jobs it had before the pandemic hit in February, 2020. “Tucson is about 800 jobs...
KOLD-TV
Comic-Con Tucson is back this weekend: “Pop Culture For All”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Comic-Con, founded in 2008 by Mike Olivares, began as a single-day event attended by 500 fans. Since then, attendance has steadily grown to over 10,000 fans starting in 2015. Tucson Comic-Con is dedicated to bringing an epic community-based pop culture experience for all...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Young girl from Phoenix area dead after UTV crash in Forest Lakes, 3 others hurt
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 8-year-old girl from the Phoenix area is dead after a crash involving an offroad vehicle Sunday in Coconino County. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a UTV accident north of Forest Lakes, near Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, just after 11 a.m. Sunday. They were told someone was already performing CPR on a young girl.
KOLD-TV
Gilbert single mother of 4 stuck in Minnesota ICU after suffering severe burns in accident
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A single mother of four was severely burned in an accident while at a wedding in Minnesota. Her daughters say she has made some progress, but it will be a long journey to recovery. They say it happened last Sunday during a bonfire. Tami Chmielweski’s family...
KOLD-TV
UArizona remembers prolific university supporter Helen S. Schaefer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Helen S. Schaefer, a champion of arts and cultural organizations and endeavors at the University of Arizona and across southern Arizona, and the namesake of the Poetry Center’s Helen S. Schaefer Building, died on Thursday, Sept. 1. She was 89. Helen S. Schaefer...
KOLD-TV
What the VA providing abortions regardless of state laws means for Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The abortion debate continues to heat up with a big new move on Friday. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs announced it will soon offer abortions in certain cases, and abortion counseling regardless of state laws and restrictions. With two different Arizona abortion laws working their way through the courts, this could give abortion access to some military women and families that otherwise may be banned in Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm through Labor Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Upper high pressure centered over central Utah will continue to dominate our weather until Wednesday resulting in a gradual warm-up in high temperatures. We are looking at the potential for tropical moisture pushing into our region late in the week increasing precipitation chances. Today:...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Dry, hot, and breezy for Labor Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Moisture from post-tropical cyclone Javier continues to exit the region Sunday, clearing our clouds and dropping our dew points. An upper-level ridge of high pressure is centered over the Great Basin, bringing us gusty easterly winds here in southern Arizona. This ridge will keep Tucson’s high temperatures in the triple digits through Wednesday as dry conditions persist.
KOLD-TV
More electric vehicles hitting the road for the busiest Labor Day weekend in years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Millions are hitting the road for Labor Day weekend. AAA expects it to be the busiest Labor Day weekend since the pandemic. A drop in gas prices is also good news for drivers taking road trips over the long weekend, but electric vehicles are gaining more popularity than ever.
KOLD-TV
One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures to start out your holiday weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will remain near to a bit above average into the middle of next week with a breezy east wind at times. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible today, mainly near the International border, then most areas stay dry till later next week when tropical moisture may push into our region increasing precipitation chances.
KOLD-TV
BEAR DOWN: Wildcats open season with win over San Diego State
SAN DIEGO (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona football opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Wildcats matched their 2021 win total, spoiling the Aztec’s first game in their new stadium. The transfer portal proved its worth as...
