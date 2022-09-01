Read full article on original website
Hakuna Matata
4d ago
I would of kept that post to myself if I needed to record something. sheesh She must of been high af not to know he passed
Reply
3
M Beezy
4d ago
so what is she even relevant in Hip Hop or does she just let these BS stories come out to be relevant??? if that's really sad & she just elevated the meaning of thirst trapping
Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Daughter Joann Claims She Lost Record Deal Because Of Her Father
The scandals that have followed R. Kelly for decades do not just affect the singer and those actively involved in those cases. Kelly's family, including his ex-wife and children, have also found themselves on the receiving end of backlash from people who accused them of hiding his secrets. Kelly's daughter Joann, who goes by the stage name Buku Abi, has previously spoken about the struggles she faces due to her connection to her famous father, and in a recent interview, she admitted that it has impacted her music career.
Did Aaliyah Have Any Kids? Her Pregnancy With R. Kelly, Explained
Singer Aaliyah (born Aaliyah Dana Haughton) not only revolutionized R&B music in the ‘90s with her fresh sound, but she also left her mark in the fashion world. Nicknamed the "Princess of R&B," her trademark baggy pants and oversized shirt reminded women that you don’t always have to wear a dress to look good.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
hotnewhiphop.com
R. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"
R. Kelly's fiancée is doubling down on claims that she's pregnant with the imprisoned singer's child. Last week, Joycelyn Savage revealed in an excerpt from her tell-all book, Love & Joy Of Robert, that she is carrying his child. "Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider’s Residuals Seized By Ex-Wife Over $1.8 Million Owed In Back Support
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider’s ex-wife Elvira convinced a judge to seize his royalties until his back support bill is paid off, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the actor’s ex said she is owed $1.8 million in back support. Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two have two adult children. In 2016, the judge presiding over the case ordered John to pay his ex $18,911 a month in spousal support. The...
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage
A leaked recording of '90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 cast member, Yve Arellano allegedly abusing Mohamed Abdelhamed surfaces after she was arrested on domestic abuse charges. Check out the full recording here.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Bravo Calls Out ‘Harmful Rhetoric’ After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Was Harassed Online: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and the ‘RHOBH’ Cast Responds
Enough is enough. After Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax Nilon was harassed online with hateful messages, Bravo slammed viewers for their actions, encouraging better treatment of its stars. The backlash began when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to social media on Tuesday, August 24, explaining via Twitter that she is “a very […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbanbellemag.com
Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old
Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
DMX died last year, clueless Stacey Dash just found out; Twitter pounces
Clueless star Stacey Dash is being pummeled on social media after admitting on TikTok that she just found out the legendary rapper DMX died more than a year ago. DMX transitioned at age 50 on April 9, 2021, as confirmed by his family. News of DMX’s drug overdose in his home and eventual death weeks later was widely reported. The fact that the 55-year-old actress just learned of this has subjected her to even more national scorn.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stacey Dash Shares Bizarre Video About DMX After Recently Finding Out About His Death
Stacey Dash was once one of the most sought after women in the game. From her acting roles, to her fashion sense, everyone wanted a piece of the Clueless actress in the early 90's. However, things have vastly changed since then, and fans believe the 55-year old actress is actually "clueless" after exhibiting some questionable behaviors over the years. On Wednesday, Stacey added fuel to the concerned fire after posting an emotional video of herself grieving over DMX's death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Taye Diggs Gets Sentimental About Apryl Jones: "Somehow She's Next To Me"
They are a couple who quietly build upon their romance without the input of the public, and now, fans of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have enjoyed seeing them together. The pair have been entertaining social media with their goofy posts, and although the award-winning actor has been questioned about their relationship in interviews, he's brushed it off in order to keep the intimate details of their personal lives to themselves. However, he did emerge on Instagram with a touching, yet funny, post about the love he has for Jones.
BET
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend’s Bond
Notorious B.I.G’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bond after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people earlier this month. According to Fox News, Wallace’s beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
Lizzo Defender Mike Epps Now Accused of Body-Shaming a Former Employee
A former publicist for the comedian said on Twitter on Sunday that he called her "Rick Ross" and "ugly."
Comments / 10