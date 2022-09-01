Should Spurs Pursue Trade for Markelle Fultz?

The Orlando Magic have a lot of guards on their depth chart. Could the San Antonio Spurs benefit from pursuing a trade?

Markelle Fultz entered the 2017 NBA Draft as what many considered being the top prospect in his class. He displayed an all-round offensive skill-set at University of Washington, but thoracic outlet syndrome forever impacted his shooting mechanics.

Fultz ultimately appeared in a total of 33 games during his only two seasons as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged just 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assist in 20.6 minutes per game.

The Magic saw an opportunity to capitalize on a trade for Fultz after his time with the 76ers was reaching an apparent end. Orlando reached an agreement on a deal in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a 2020 protected first-round pick from Oklahoma City, and a 2019 second-round selection, the most favorable from Cleveland, Houston or Orlando.

"I'm definitely getting better each and every day," Fultz said in 2020 about his injury recovery, via The Athletic . "That's what a lot of people didn't know about TOS: It's very tricky, and the pain is different for different people. But that's what I'm working on now in rehab: just getting better each and every day. And the progression that I'm making is very good."

Fultz has only appeared in at least 20 games within a single-season once and it occurred during his first season with the Magic. In 2019-20, he appeared in 72 games and proved that he can make an impact in the NBA with averages of 12.1 points and 5.1 assists.

There would be another bump in the road for Fultz in his NBA career on Jan. 6, 2021, when he suffered a torn ACL after driving to the rim. The injury limited him to eight games during the 2020-21 season.

During his 18 appearances in 2021-22, Fultz returned after a 14-month recovery process. He averaged 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. He shot 47.4 percent from the floor and 80.6 percent from the free throw line but still went 23.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m just blessed just to be able to, one, be where I am today after going through an injury like this and being able to fight and just be back on the court with my brothers and friends,” Fultz said after his return from his ACL year, via the Orlando Magic Pod Squad . “So, one, I’m just blessed and I’m thankful for the process and the journey that I’ve been through. I’m very excited just to get out there with my teammates and go out there and compete.”

Given that Fultz is still just 24 years old, some feel there are still plenty of new heights he can achieve in his NBA career. After moving on from Murray in an offseason trade, could the San Antonio Spurs benefit from being the team to give Fultz that opportunity?

In a recent trade speculation piece, NBA Analysis Network put together a deal to send Fultz to the Spurs. In exchange, the Magic would receive Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott.

Orlando Magic Receive: F Doug McDermott, G/F Devin Vassell

San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Markelle Fultz

A lot of this trade is dependent on ones perception of Fultz as a long-term answer at point guard. It can vary depending on perspective. One executive may see him as too limited of a shooter to fit alongside top talent. Others may see potential.

Fultz displayed legitimate success using his forceful ability to drive the lane to finish at the rim or make plays for his teammates. However, he took more shot attempts out of post-ups than spot-up and largely remains an inefficient scorer within the half-court.

There is a case to be made that acquiring Fultz, in general, would be a risk worth taking for the Spurs given the complementary nature of their top players' skill-sets. Having a talent that can create quality shots for others would maximize things overall.

Where a potential issue comes into play is the cost. Vassell showed real progression during his sophomore campaign. He is still only 22 and is coming off a season averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

With a pathway to greater opportunities following the Murray trade, it wouldn't be ideal for the Spurs to part with Vassell before he can showcase a potentially expanded game.

Parting with Doug McDermott shouldn't be a problem and his $13.75 million would account for the greatest contributor toward salary matching Fultz's $16.5 million salary. If there could be a trade agreement reached by using a different asset other than Vassell, it could be a risk worth taking.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .