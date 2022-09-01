Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
Portland police investigate fourth shooting in less than a week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a fourth shooting in the city in less than a week. On Sunday night, they reported a shooting at the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Bolton Street. According to officials, it appears a suspect shot randomly down Bolton Street. Police found the suspect...
WPFO
Man dies after being stabbed in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME) -- Maine State Police say a man died after he was stabbed in Sanford. Just before 5 p.m. Friday, police responded to Bates and Bowdoin Streets after a 911 call. Police say a man was stabbed and that someone drove him to the hospital. Investigators say the victim,...
WPFO
'I called 911 right away': Portland residents detail moments after Sunday night shooting
PORTLAND (WGME)-- There's been another shooting in Portland, this time off of Brighton Avenue in the Rosemont neighborhood. This is the fourth incident in less than a week but police aren't saying whether they're connected. It happened on Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m near the corner of Bolton Street and...
WPFO
3 South Berwick men killed in New Hampshire crash
ROLLINSFORD (WGME) -- The Rollinsford, New Hampshire Police Department says four people were killed Sunday night in a crash on Portland Avenue. Police say around 8:30 p.m., an SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and hit a van. The man driving the SUV and a passenger in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
"It's too scary:" Portland mother, kids wake up Saturday to gunshots through their window
PORTLAND (WGME) - The sound of gunshots woke Nimo Abdi and her four young children around 3 a.m. Saturday. Police Police say two different shootings in the Riverton Park Housing Complex disrupted the hundreds of people living there. Around 8 p.m. Friday, on person reported hearing gunshots from the area...
WPFO
Motorcyclist dies from injuries after crash with vehicle in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH (WGME) -- The Portsmouth Police Department says a motorcyclist has died from his injuries after crashing into a vehicle Saturday night. Police say the crash happened on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:19 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle, ridden by 22-year-old Jack Tizzard of Kensington, New Hampshire, crossed...
WPFO
Raymond community raises thousands for Make-a-Wish Maine
RAYMOND (WGME) - A small community raising big dollars for Make-a-Wish Maine Sunday. A charity auction was held at the Kokatosi Campground in Raymond. Folks staying at the campground all donated gift cards and appliances with the proceeds going to Make-a-Wish Maine. The organization helps fulfill the wishes of children...
WPFO
Proposed night train project gains steam, excitement from Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME)-- People looking to get to and from Canada from parts of New England could have another option if a proposed train project comes together. The Canadian group, Fondation Trains de Nuit, or the Night Trains Foundation, is proposing an overnight ride on the rails. While it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Visitors head home as Maine sees soggy end to Labor Day weekend
KENNEBUNK (WGME) – Monday was a soggy end to Labor Day weekend, and now Maine's roads are busy with visitors heading home. The Maine Turnpike Authority planned for more than 1 million cars to hit the road this weekend in Vacationland, including on I-95 South in Kennebunk, as summer vacation comes to a close for many.
WPFO
Shaws in Scarborough closing soon
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- CBS 13 has confirmed that Shaws in Scarborough will be closing on or around October 8th. The pharmacy will end operations on September 21st. The statement below is from Shaws corporate office:. "Shaw’s announced it will be closing its Scarborough, Maine store location, located at 417 Payne...
Comments / 0