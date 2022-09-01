South Monterey man sentenced to four years for lewd acts on a minor and sexual battery

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 31-year-old man from Bradley was sentenced Wednesday for committing lewd acts on a child under 14 and a sexual battery by restraint charge.

Vincent Barnes, 31, must now serve four years in prison after pleading no contest to the two charges, said Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie M. Pacioni. Barnes must also register as a sex offender for no less than 20 years.

During a week in July of 2021, Barnes tormented a juvenile female victim and an adult female victim. Both victims said Barnes repeatedly exposed himself to them.

The juvenile victim was taken out of the home, and that's when Barnes held down the adult woman and groped her breasts, said Pacioni. The young victim later admitted that Barnes had committed a lewd act with her three years prior.

