To many around the country, Sept. 1 was just another day. But for Pitt fans, Thursday meant the renewal of bad blood between two rivals that sit just 75 miles apart. The representation of labor history between the coal miners of Morgantown and the steelworkers of Pittsburgh. A century-long war with vitriol that’s withstood the test of time.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO