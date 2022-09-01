Read full article on original website
No. 2 Montana stifles Demons in season opener
MISSOULA, Montana – After a slow start against No. 2 Montana, the Northwestern State football team found its footing midway through the first half of Saturday’s season opener. Then in a 109-second span near the end of the first half, the Grizzlies recaptured the momentum and re-established the...
Battle on the Border 2022 continues Saturday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region continues at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma,...
GSU Drops Opener at Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. | The Grambling State University football team fell behind early in the season opener and could not recover as Arkansas State ran away with a 58-3 victory on Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium. Arkansas State (1-0) took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards in nine plays....
