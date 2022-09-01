ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Ken Wolff
4d ago

If the Government, would get out of the way! More refineries on the west coast and start filling the pipeline!

Reply(1)
3
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair. Local economic impacts on the businesses of Palmer ebbs and flows, depending on which days the fair is running. Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him. A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Learn how to identify mushrooms at the Girdwood Fungus Fair

North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska foster care system sees adjustment in practices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Foster care is meant to provide a safe, stable environment for children until they can return home or find another permanent place to live. In Alaska, a controversial practice has recently been outlawed, while another remains in place. Amy Harfeld, the National Policy Director for the...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 6 hours ago. For the past seven days, Liz...
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist

ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ROUNDUP, MT
thecentersquare.com

Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 2, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska Native community reacts to Mary Peltola’s special election win....
ALASKA STATE
alaskabeacon.com

Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day

Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
ALASKA STATE
travelness.com

Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population

Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska

DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
ALASKA STATE
The Flight Deal

Delta: Boston – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $426 (Basic Economy) / $486 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
ANCHORAGE, AK
BEAT OF HAWAII

These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More

If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
HAWAII STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Rescue Kitties

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately, the number of cats and kittens awaiting rescue is a large problem in Alaska. From cats being placed in dumpsters, to being locked in a box and thrown in a river to drown, even to being shot at; one local rescue has seen it all.
ALASKA STATE

