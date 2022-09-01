Read full article on original website
Ken Wolff
4d ago
If the Government, would get out of the way! More refineries on the west coast and start filling the pipeline!
Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native heading to Congress, journeys home to the river
The daughter of a Yu'pik mom and a dad from Nebraska, Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in a special election. She'll be the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the U.S. House in 50 years.
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair. Local economic impacts on the businesses of Palmer ebbs and flows, depending on which days the fair is running. Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him. A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers...
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
Learn how to identify mushrooms at the Girdwood Fungus Fair
North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. North Slope Borough Search and Rescue continue to search for missing hunter. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:41 AM AKDT. Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding.
Mariculture in Alaska receives $49M in federal grant funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The marine farming industry is about to be growing in Alaska thanks to the billion-dollar Build Back Better Regional Challenge. One of 21 winners, the Alaska Mariculture Cluster — led by Southeast Conference — was recognized for the ways they take steps towards entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation, all in order to increase economic growth. The mariculture program was one of nearly 530 applicants to the Build Back Better Program.
Alaska foster care system sees adjustment in practices
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Foster care is meant to provide a safe, stable environment for children until they can return home or find another permanent place to live. In Alaska, a controversial practice has recently been outlawed, while another remains in place. Amy Harfeld, the National Policy Director for the...
I ate at Arctic Roadrunner in Alaska, and I can see why its burgers are so popular among locals
This fast-casual joint sells what Anchorage locals have voted the city's best burger, so I tried four different entrées, as well as sides and shakes.
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 6 hours ago. For the past seven days, Liz...
Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […] The post Charter’s last stand? Ranchers, Signal Peak may prove that coal and cows can’t coexist appeared first on Daily Montanan.
With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol
VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes.
Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska
(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Alaska Native community reacts to Mary Peltola’s special election win....
Two rural Alaska communities failed to open polling places on election day
Two voting stations in rural Alaska failed to open as scheduled on Alaska’s Aug. 16 election day, leaving local residents with no way to vote in person. Two others lacked enough poll workers to operate traditionally, but the division was informed with enough time to offer absentee in-person voting, said Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai.
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
Sons of missing Tennessee hunter join search efforts in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past seven days, Liz Keel says her house in Tennessee has been packed with people making calls as they help her try and find her husband of 38 years Steve Keel, who disappeared on August 27 when he was on a hunting trip outside of Deadhorse.
Delta: Boston – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $426 (Basic Economy) / $486 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More
If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
Alaska Rescue Kitties
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Unfortunately, the number of cats and kittens awaiting rescue is a large problem in Alaska. From cats being placed in dumpsters, to being locked in a box and thrown in a river to drown, even to being shot at; one local rescue has seen it all.
