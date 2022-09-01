ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lee Morgan
4d ago

Chicago says thanks to Texas and fills the buses with the homeless for the return trip to Abbots land to have a warmer climate to stay in. Oh the Christianity of moving people like cattle. Abbot won the award and plays the part of the inn keeper who refused Joseph and Mary a place in the inn. He has a lifetime position for that part.

Warren Rivera
4d ago

just keep them at the boarder or send them back to their towns

Jeffrey Chambers
4d ago

The windy city is gonna be a big change being so far away from the equator. Take of your saddles and put on your snow boots.

The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns

Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz is sponsoring a bill that seeks to prevent government agents from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from being able to get ammunition for their guns. The bill in question is HR 268 - the 'Disarm the IRS Act'. Some might describe it as frivolous but it is apparently intended as a means of preventing government overreach into the lives of private citizens.
Ash Jurberg

Is Texas Gov. Abbott trying to take credit for Biden's work?

Texas Gov Greg Abbott took to Twitter today to make a big announcement. "BIG NEWS! Just announced a RECORD $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. This program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, & metropolitan communities." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
