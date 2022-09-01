Read full article on original website
Lee Morgan
4d ago
Chicago says thanks to Texas and fills the buses with the homeless for the return trip to Abbots land to have a warmer climate to stay in. Oh the Christianity of moving people like cattle. Abbot won the award and plays the part of the inn keeper who refused Joseph and Mary a place in the inn. He has a lifetime position for that part.
Reply(5)
5
Warren Rivera
4d ago
just keep them at the boarder or send them back to their towns
Reply(2)
5
Jeffrey Chambers
4d ago
The windy city is gonna be a big change being so far away from the equator. Take of your saddles and put on your snow boots.
Reply
10
