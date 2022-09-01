Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 14:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 201 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Bernardino, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Skyforest, Rimforest and Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 03:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 106 to 114 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 106 to 114 degrees. High temperatures in the Lower Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range 105 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Lower Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern County desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity...After another night of poor overnight humidity recovery, minimum humidity will fall to between 7-13% in the afternoon. * Duration...4 to 8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KEARNY...NORTHWESTERN FINNEY AND SOUTHWESTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 828 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Friend to 14 miles southeast of Leoti, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Friend and Shallow Water. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas 500 to 2,000 feet above the valley floors will see lows remain in the 70s providing little overnight relief.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT/715 PM MST/ The storms which moved through the Laughlin/Bullhead City area have weakened slightly, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Golden Valley County, Musselshell County, Stillwater County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In South Central MT Fire Zones...124...125...127...128. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In South Central MT...Stillwater...Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. * WIND: Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 109. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Henry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of EAST CENTRAL Kentucky and NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, in EAST CENTRAL Kentucky, Franklin. In NORTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Henry and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatton, Bryant, Flag Fork, Benson, Bagdad, Ottusville and Polsgrove. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Seminole, northwestern Pontotoc and south central Pottawatomie Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Konawa, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ada, Konawa, Byng, Asher and St. Louis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Cibola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Target Area: Bernalillo; Cibola FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following counties, in central New Mexico, Bernalillo. In west central New Mexico, Cibola. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Pueblo, Cebolletita, Mesita, Paguate, Bibo, Seboyeta, Encinal and Paraje. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 114 and 116. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-03 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Kay, northwestern Noble, southeastern Grant and northeastern Garfield Counties through 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Lamont to 4 miles northeast of Hunter. Movement was south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Garber, Billings, Lamont, Hunter and Fairmont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Espanola Valley, Jemez Mountains, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 16:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-05 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Persons in campgrounds should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Jemez Mountains; Santa Fe Metro Area A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF LOS ALAMOS, SOUTH CENTRAL RIO ARRIBA, EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND NORTHWESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES THROUGH 530 PM MDT At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Los Alamos, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Los Alamos, White Rock, Frijoles, Bandelier National Monument, San Ildefonso Pueblo, El Rancho and La Cienega. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for McLean, Muhlenberg by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: McLean; Muhlenberg FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 135 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain had moved out of the area. However, brief periods of moderate to heavy rain may still occur. Water may be slow to recede across the area due to rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches that occurred. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Calhoun, Livermore, Sacramento, Island, Bremen and South Carrollton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bell, Falls, Limestone, McLennan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bell; Falls; Limestone; McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McLennan County in central Texas Northeastern Bell County in central Texas Southwestern Limestone County in central Texas Falls County in central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lott, or 11 miles southwest of Marlin, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Temple, Hewitt, Robinson, Marlin, Morgan`s Point Resort, Lorena, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud, Moody, Riesel, Lott, Golinda, Thornton and Kosse. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 299 and 327. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ALLEGANY AND SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES At 900 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported some road closures due to flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Allegany, Cuba, Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Hinsdale, Friendship, Scio, Carrollton, Bolivar, Andover, Portville, Belmont, Ischua, Alma and Humphrey. Creeks can continue to rise even after the heaviest rain has ended. Rural roads which cross streams and creeks can be vulnerable to washouts. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for DeSoto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-07 05:31:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: DeSoto The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Heavy rainfall has caused Horse Creek in Arcadia water levels to rise. The river is forecast to reach minor flood stage later tonight. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The access road to Hidden Acres is impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 12.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.6 feet on 09/18/2000. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Horse Creek Arcadia at SR 7 12.0 11.8 Mon 6 pm 12.3 11.5 10.8 10.4 9.9
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hot Spring, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-05 19:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hot Spring; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 755 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL SALINE AND NORTHEASTERN HOT SPRING COUNTIES At 603 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads underwater across southern Saline County. Thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue across portions of the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring and will continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Haskell, Rockport, Traskwood, Nance, Crows, Grape, Glen Rose and Bland. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
