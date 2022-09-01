Effective: 2022-09-05 03:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley 106 to 114 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the Kern County desert 106 to 114 degrees. High temperatures in the Lower Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Coastal Range 105 to 112 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Lower Sierra foothills, Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern County desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

