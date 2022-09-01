ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling

PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
PORTAGE, MI
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
BANGOR, MI

