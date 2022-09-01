Read full article on original website
Customer accused of assaulting 2 teenage employees at Wyoming Burger King
WYOMING, Mich. — A man assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming Sunday afternoon because he was "unhappy with his service", according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. The assault happened at the Burger King on 28th Street South West, off of US-131. The man...
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
Woman ejected from ATV faces serious injuries in Arlington Township
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured after losing control of her ATV and crashing into a ditch Saturday, Van Buren County deputies said. City violence: One dead, one injured in early morning Grand Rapids shooting. The 42-year-old from Illinois was driving in a field near Woodland...
Pfizer asks state for increase in groundwater for facility cooling
PORTAGE, Mich. — Pfizer requested a large increase in groundwater use Monday to assist with cooling its facility. The pharmaceutical corporation in Portage proposed an increase of 4.3 million gallons per day, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE. The increase will...
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
