ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Listen: Reviewing Rory's Riveting Comeback at the Tour Championship

By Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EcuGX_0hdPJUNH00

Bob and Jay also cover the newest names in LIV Golf and European Ryder Cup team news.

Scottie Scheffler was definitely in the driver's seat through most of the Tour Championship but Rory McIlroy kept pushing right through to the 72nd hole. Bob & Jay discuss the Tour Championship, the newest LIV players and the latest European Ryder Cup team news.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tour Championship#Liv Golf#European Ryder Cup
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
895
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy