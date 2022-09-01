ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

NBC Miami

Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach

One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key

No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
4 Injured in Shooting at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes

After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male juveniles and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale

A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami

A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown

The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
MIAMI, FL
Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
MIAMI, FL
BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale

A Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association confirmed to NBC 6. The crash was along 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center, at approximately...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Autism
Labor Day and Hurricanes: South Florida's Past of Holiday Tropical Worries

The 2022 hurricane season is no longer dead as a doornail. But there’s still not much to worry about out there. Even in such an unusual Atlantic hurricane season, you’d expect for there to be some activity on Labor Day. Indeed today, Hurricane Danielle is over the North Atlantic, where sea surface temperatures have been remarkably warm of late. Thankfully, it is missing all landmasses. And Tropical Storm Earl is located a couple hundred miles north of the Virgin Islands. Earl has struggled to strengthen thanks to dry air and hostile upper level winds, but it will soon encounter a more favorable environment and likely strengthen into this year’s second hurricane. Bermuda sits in the cone of concern.
FLORIDA STATE
Car Crashes into Building Under Construction in Miami Beach

A car crashed into a building under construction in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach Police. Officers responded to a crash at 230 Lincoln Road on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. involving a vehicle impacting the front of a building under construction. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Medical...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Migrant Near Islamorada

The search for a missing migrant has been suspended by the U.S. Coast Guard after a migrant vessel capsized near Islamorada, leaving people in the water. USCG received a call at 9 a.m. on Friday, regarding the illegal migrant venture that happened off the coast of Overseas Highway, near a restaurant called Bud N' Mary's Marina.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Fire Severely Burns Man, Destroys Yacht in Aventura

A raging fire on a 72-foot yacht sent a man to the hospital with severe burns Friday in Aventura, fire officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to Williams Island. Over 20 units worked on the flames, utilizing a fire boat and foam. Officials said a man...
AVENTURA, FL
Aventura Boat Fire Sends Person to Hospital: Fire Rescue

An intense boat fire sent at least one person to the hospital Friday in Aventura, fire officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to the area of 1520 Island Boulevard. Officials said a burn victim was transported and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
AVENTURA, FL
Meteorological Fall Temps Are Warming at an Alarming Rate

While autumn doesn’t begin on the calendar until later this month, “meteorological autumn” began on Sept. 1 and will take us until Nov. 30. Since 1970, fall temperatures have been warming up at an alarming rate, not just here in South Florida, but across the entire country.
MIAMI, FL

