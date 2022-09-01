Read full article on original website
High School Senior Killed, Several Injured in Boating Crash Near Boca Chita Key: Officials
A South Florida high school senior has died after a boating crash Sunday night off Cutler Bay, school officials said. Lucy Fernandez, 17, was one of the 14 passengers on a boat that hit a channel marker and capsized near Boca Chita Key. Fernandez, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died Monday morning from her injuries.
Ex-Con Arrested for Pointing Stolen Gun During Argument in Lauderdale Lakes: Police
A 34-year-old Miami man is back on the street after pulling a gun during an argument in Lauderdale Lakes, court records show. Adam Yves Paul got into a dispute with a man in the 3400 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 2 p.m. on August 31, according to the arrest report.
Shooting in West Palm Beach Ends with Arrest in Deerfield Beach
One man was arrested and a second was being sought Monday after an early morning shooting in West Palm Beach that ended when their getaway car crashed into a Deerfield Beach apartment building, police said. Broward Sheriff’s Office and Boynton Beach Police officers found passenger Montrez Jaekwon Grinnon, 26, hiding...
6 to Know: More Than 10 People Injured, 3 in Critical Condition After Boating Accident in Boca Chita Key
No. 1 - Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three are in critical condition after a boating accident Sunday near Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. According to initial reports, the crash occurred close to 7 p.m. Sunday when a boat with 14 people aboard collided with a pole or barrier near Boca Chita Key. Miami-Dade police officers were the first to arrive on the scene and helped airlift victims to the hospital. Authorities said a total of 11 people were hurt and some of them are being treated for minor injuries and were transported to multiple hospitals.
4 Injured in Shooting at High School Sporting Event in Lauderdale Lakes
After shots were fired during a sporting event at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, injuring three people, investigators have located a fourth victim. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the two male juveniles and two male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Broward County Regional Communications received a call shortly...
Man Arrested For Vandalizing Federal Courtrooms in Fort Lauderdale
A man suspected of vandalizing rooms in the Federal Courthouse was taken into custody, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. At approximately 10:04 am, FLPD responded to the scene at 299 E Broward Blvd. in reference to an unauthorized man inside the courthouse vandalizing several rooms. At the scene,...
Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami
A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
Miami Police Investigating After Man Shot in Overtown
The Miami Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man injured in Overtown, police said. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when police responded to 152 NW 13 Street to investigate a reported shooting. According to the Miami Police Department, when officers arrived they found a...
Man Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade that left one man injured and damaged two other cars. On Sunday morning, NBC 6 could see car pieces and debris scattered on NW 35th Street in Miami. Video shows a man lying on the street by a white SUV that...
ICYMI: Scammers Target Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement, Valet Parking Returns at MIA
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Scammers Targeting Student Loan Borrowers After Forgiveness Announcement. Help is on the way for millions of Americans with college debt, but the federal government is warning you to be on the lookout for scammers using the announcement as bait.
BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale
A Broward Sheriff's deputy responding to a burglary call was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale Saturday, the Broward County Police Benevolent Association confirmed to NBC 6. The crash was along 7900 West McNab Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center, at approximately...
Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City
Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away. Florida City Police said the man pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. One officer fired their firearm, but no one was hit. Police...
Labor Day and Hurricanes: South Florida's Past of Holiday Tropical Worries
The 2022 hurricane season is no longer dead as a doornail. But there’s still not much to worry about out there. Even in such an unusual Atlantic hurricane season, you’d expect for there to be some activity on Labor Day. Indeed today, Hurricane Danielle is over the North Atlantic, where sea surface temperatures have been remarkably warm of late. Thankfully, it is missing all landmasses. And Tropical Storm Earl is located a couple hundred miles north of the Virgin Islands. Earl has struggled to strengthen thanks to dry air and hostile upper level winds, but it will soon encounter a more favorable environment and likely strengthen into this year’s second hurricane. Bermuda sits in the cone of concern.
Parkland Shooter Defense Barred From Blaming System Failures, But Evidence Slips Out Anyway
The defense in the Parkland school shooting trial has spent two weeks telling the story of how the killer became who he is -- and who might be to blame for that. But the judge will tell jurors the failures of others — like the school system or mental health counselors — should not be considered when they weigh life or death.
Car Crashes into Building Under Construction in Miami Beach
A car crashed into a building under construction in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach Police. Officers responded to a crash at 230 Lincoln Road on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. involving a vehicle impacting the front of a building under construction. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Medical...
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Migrant Near Islamorada
The search for a missing migrant has been suspended by the U.S. Coast Guard after a migrant vessel capsized near Islamorada, leaving people in the water. USCG received a call at 9 a.m. on Friday, regarding the illegal migrant venture that happened off the coast of Overseas Highway, near a restaurant called Bud N' Mary's Marina.
Fire Severely Burns Man, Destroys Yacht in Aventura
A raging fire on a 72-foot yacht sent a man to the hospital with severe burns Friday in Aventura, fire officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to Williams Island. Over 20 units worked on the flames, utilizing a fire boat and foam. Officials said a man...
Aventura Boat Fire Sends Person to Hospital: Fire Rescue
An intense boat fire sent at least one person to the hospital Friday in Aventura, fire officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to the area of 1520 Island Boulevard. Officials said a burn victim was transported and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Meteorological Fall Temps Are Warming at an Alarming Rate
While autumn doesn’t begin on the calendar until later this month, “meteorological autumn” began on Sept. 1 and will take us until Nov. 30. Since 1970, fall temperatures have been warming up at an alarming rate, not just here in South Florida, but across the entire country.
Single Dad Seeking Date for Amusement Park Visit Goes Viral With Wholesome Video
A single father of three in Ohio is melting hearts with his wholesome dating application. In a now-viral TikTok video, Chris Cozad, 44, explains that he is looking for a date to take to a local amusement park later this month. “I am looking for a plus-one to accompany my...
