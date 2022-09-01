The 2022 hurricane season is no longer dead as a doornail. But there’s still not much to worry about out there. Even in such an unusual Atlantic hurricane season, you’d expect for there to be some activity on Labor Day. Indeed today, Hurricane Danielle is over the North Atlantic, where sea surface temperatures have been remarkably warm of late. Thankfully, it is missing all landmasses. And Tropical Storm Earl is located a couple hundred miles north of the Virgin Islands. Earl has struggled to strengthen thanks to dry air and hostile upper level winds, but it will soon encounter a more favorable environment and likely strengthen into this year’s second hurricane. Bermuda sits in the cone of concern.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO