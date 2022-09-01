Read full article on original website
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in Tucker County
On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help.
wajr.com
Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
A tour of the former Mylan plant, and the vision of the WVU Innovation Corp. for its future
MORGANTOWN – The empty, quiet labyrinth of what was the Mylan plant is a reminder of the homegrown business that packed up and moved a year ago, putting 1,500 people out of work. But th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
mountainstatesman.com
Taylor County to be site of new battery manufacturing plant
TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Months after making the announcement to come to West Virginia, energy startup SPARKZ Inc. announced earlier this week that they would be setting up shop in Taylor County, at the old Fourco Glass location.
wajr.com
Bridgeport-based IT company ranked among fastest growing in America
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport-based IT company Trilogy Innovations is among the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. This is the first time the systems and software engineering firm has made the list, ranked 590th on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on its work with several well-known companies.
chautauquatoday.com
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek
An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
Local cities closing some services for Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching, and not all city services will be working on the holiday. Here are few places you may need to worry about, according to their respective Facebook pages.
Fairmont woman charged after officers find ‘meth pipe with residue next to baby bottle’ while responding to overdose
A woman has been charged after officers said they found "a meth pipe with residue next to a baby bottle" while responding to an overdose call in Fairmont.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs.
Gee: WVU looking to the river, satellite campuses for future growth
MORGANTOWN — “We realize we have to change or die,” WVU President Gordon Gee said during a recent sitdown with The Dominion Post Editorial Board. “We have to really create a posit. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
Fairmont woman charged after allegedly driving ‘under influence of stimulants’ with children in vehicle
A woman has been charged after allegedly driving while "under the influence of stimulants" with children in her vehicle in Fairmont.
Jackson’s Mill Jubilee continues thru the weekend
For 48 years, the Jackson's Mill Jubilee has been a fall celebration of West Virginia in the Historic Jackson's Mill location.
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire
According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
Fairmont road closed for accident involving power lines
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that part of Boothes Creek Rd in Fairmont is temporarily closed. According to a Facebook post, the closure is from Manuel Dr to Middletown Rd and is due to a vehicle accident involving power lines. The post also warned that Rt 73 […]
WDTV
VIDEO: Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - An escaped prisoner is back in custody after being caught in White Hall. Video captured by a 5 News reporter on the scene shows moments before officers found the man. He was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near McDonald’s in White Hall.
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
