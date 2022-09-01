FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey man, thought by police to be the last person to see a Florence woman alive, is believed to have been found dead. According to Burlington County, New Jersey officials, a man they believe to be 53-year-old Peter Lestician was found inside a vehicle near a Clearfield County, Pennsylvania ATV trail Friday afternoon. Authorities said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.

